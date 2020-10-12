COVID-19 has been there since February-March, but it appeared in the mink in August. It coincided with the time when some farmworkers contracted the virus. Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian of Utah, confirms this. Initial investigation reveals it to be a human-induced animal infection and not the other way around. Taylor explained to a section of the media that the infection appears to be following a unidirectional path. He added that testing is continuing. The incident in Utah was the first outbreak among mink in the United States.

CNN reports that Kevin Hoffman informed about the loss of 2000 mink at a farm in Wisconsin farm. He is a spokesperson at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Officials have quarantined the farm. That means none of the animals or animal products would go out of the Taylor County premises, and it would help to contain the infection.

Death of mink from COVID-19 not unique to the United States

The US Department of Agriculture USDA says that the death of mink from COVID-19 is not unique to the US.

There have been similar deaths in other countries like the Netherlands, Spain, and Denmark. The USDA goes on to add that the virus that causes COVID-19 is present in other animals also. CNN explains that the mink, weasels, otter, and ferrets display symptoms similar to humans.

These include breathing difficulties and crusting around the eyes.

However, they have very little time to recover, and most of those infected die within a very short time. Experts are in a quandary over the susceptibility of a species like a mink. Dr. Dean Taylor cautions that the present cases in Utah cover nine farms, but "we're still in the middle of the outbreak." The farms are observing the necessary precautions. Each farm is under quarantine, and only essential workers have permission to be present. The farmworkers have to ensure the use of proper protective equipment at all times.

The infection of COVID-19 is from humans

According to NBC News, a large number of minks in Utah died from an outbreak of COVID-19, and the authorities quarantined the affected sites.

The deaths occurred in the past two weeks at nine fur farms in Utah. The state veterinarian, Dr. Dean Taylor, said initial research suggests people with the disease can infect animals, but the reverse is "considered low." In his words - "All of the research indicates there hasn't been a spread from minks to humans." The symptoms are similar to that of humans, and they do not survive for long. Another observation is the virus has predominantly targeted older minks.

COVID-19 has led to the loss of millions of minks

Taylor explains that the virus has wiped out most breeding colonies and spared the younger ones. The Netherlands detected the outbreaks first, and Spain and Denmark followed. They eliminated more than 1 million farmed minks as a precaution.

Taylor confirms that not a single animal has have been put down in the United States because of the outbreak. He adds that it would be necessary to draw up a plan to check the spread of COVID-19 to other farms.