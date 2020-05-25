Allen West had a brief but high-profile career in the United States House of Representatives. Something of a conservative firebrand, Allen West, was the source of a lot of controversies. Within the Republican Party and also outside of it.

Since leaving his Congressional seat behind, West has continued to be active in politics. Recently, it's been more so at a state level rather than at a federal level. And his activities seem to have indirectly led him to a dangerous situation.

Seriously injured in a motorcycle crash

On May 23, West was involved in a severe traffic incident. He was riding a motorcycle at the time.

The Hill indicates that West and another motorcyclist were cut off in traffic by another vehicle. It apparently caused a chain reaction that resulted in the motorcycles colliding with each other.

West was airlifted to a hospital in Waco, Texas. Not far from where he had been at the time of the accident. CNN reports that West sustained 'several' bone fractures, 'multiple' lacerations, and a concussion.

West had left Austin, where he was attending a 'Free Texas Rally.' It was held in protest of safety measures in Texas to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. Apparently West took offense at actions taken by members of his own party. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is a Republican, so is every other state-wide office-holder in Texas.

West represented a Florida district in Congress

Allen West was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2010. He represented what was then the 22nd District in southeastern Florida. Previously, he'd ran for the seat and lost to Democratic State Senator Ron Klein. West would prevail over Klein in the re-match.

Re-districting put West in the 18th District for the 2012 election. In which he would lose to Democrat Patrick Murphy. The new 22nd District would be won by former State Representative and West Palm Beach Mayor Lois Frankel. Also a Democrat. Another re-districting would move Frankel to the 21st District just a few years later.

Before his time in Congress, West was a member of the United States Army. He would serve in the Gulf War and the Iraq War. West received several decorations during his military career. Among them, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Master Parachutist Badge.

However, West's exit from the Army was amidst controversy. West was accused of overseeing and personally participating in the torture of a member of the Iraqi Police. Article 32 proceedings were launched because of this. In the end, he was fined $5,000. Shortly after, he retired from the Army, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel. After his retirement, he became a high school history teacher and track and field coach.

Eventually, West joined the private defense contractor Military Professional Resources Inc..

After his time in Congress, West and his family moved to Texas. He is a member of the Texas State Guard, also with the rank of lieutenant colonel. West is currently a candidate to be the chair of the Republican Party of Texas. He is challenging the incumbent, James Dickey.