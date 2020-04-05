In Saturday’s press conference, Trump acknowledged the impending danger of Coronavirus for all American citizens for the next two weeks. Furthermore, he went so far as assure its citizens that his administration would take all the necessary steps to curb the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 affected cases in the US has risen to over 300,000 cases. As per NBC News Tally, the death rate has surpassed 8000 and, under such dire conditions, the POTUS revealed that “There will be a lot of death,” reports The Economic Times.

Coronavirus in USA

The United States has seen the largest number for COVID-19 cases and this has created ripple across the nation. Medical experts claim that around 100,000 to 240,000 people will die due to the pandemic [VIDEO] and a similar prediction was made by the president. “We probably have never seen anything like this kind of numbers. Maybe during the war, during a World War One or Two or something,” Trump said at the press conference as quoted by The Economic Times.

New York, the hot stop of Coronavirus

New York has been the worst-hit city. Around 630 people have died in the city, confirmed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. New York alone has contributed to a quarter of the cases in the US. The pandemic has been deemed to be the third biggest factor behind deaths across the USA. According to a report published by the Washington Post, there are more men dying than women.

Though there are some states where the number of women fatalities is greater but, overall, men are dying more.

This grim situation has spiked the demand for ventilators and masks. But Donald Trump feels that certain states have made demands, more than they need. Trump mentioned that New York’s demand for 40,000 masks seems an overestimate. “40,000. It’s not possible. They won’t need that many,” Trump said.

Despite being praised, by critics in the past, for finally addressing this pressing issue with the utmost sincerity. The POTUS’s recent revelation that he wants the economy to be up and running by Easter has received a lot of flak.

Use of hydroxychloroquine

Trump also shared some of the possibilities of bringing the Church into action. He suggested allowing certain specials that cause great separation outside on an Easter Sunday. Though, something conclusive yet remains to be conclusive Trump has also advocated the use of hydroxychloroquine and has gone on to assure the American citizens that he “might be using too.” However, the FDA has not approved the use of the drug against coronavirus.

Aside from that, the administration has rolled out an advisory where all Americans will be allowed to wear a mask every time they go outside. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Coronavirus.