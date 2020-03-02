The Democratic primaries are losing candidates. The once crowded field is now down to five candidates. Amy Klobuchar was the latest to announce the suspension of her account.

This followed the surprising announcement from Pete Buttigieg on Sunday. He was the surprise candidate that won the caucus in Iowa. He was a strong contender at New Hampshire. He had not performed well in the last two races in Nevada and South Carolina.

Pete Buttigieg announces withdrawal from the Democratic race for President

On Sunday night, Pete Buttigieg announced the suspension of his campaign for president. This announcement happened before Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday is on March 3 this year. One-third of the delegates will be up for grabs to the remaining candidates

Pete Buttigieg started his campaign as an unknown candidate. He had previously held no federal or state office. He is now the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg went from an unknown to the surprise winner of the Iowa caucuses.

The next race was in New Hampshire, and he finished a strong second to the winner, Bernie Sanders. The next two races, in Nevada and South Carolina, did not go as well and led to his campaign being suspended.

Amy Klobuchar suspends her campaign for president

Klobuchar announced her intention to suspend her campaign for the presidency. Today, while addressing her supporters, she made the announcement.

Klobuchar is a three-term senator from Minnesota.

She was another candidate unknown nationally. She finished a surprising third in the New Hampshire primary. She could not carry that momentum into the following contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

According to AP News, Klobuchar is an active senator. She has introduced over a hundred bills that became law. Even with this of activity she still was unknown amongst the candidates.

She was best known for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. She asked if he had ever been so drunk to not remember the night before. He answered with the response, have you?

He later apologized to the senator. Her father is a recovering alcoholic. She introduced a comprehensive plan to combat addiction and mental health.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are planning to endorse Joe Biden for president

According to Reuters, both Klobuchar and Buttigieg are planning to attend Biden’s rally in Dallas. Once there, they will endorse Biden for president. Both candidates ended their campaign for president.

Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary over the weekend. This is after poor showings in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. This momentum is important going into Super Tuesday where one-third of the delegates are available. Two major groups make up the Democratic Party. One of those groups is the progressives, which include Sanders and Warren. Moderates are the other group and that group included both Klobuchar and Buttigieg. Biden and Bloomberg are the front runners for the moderates.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are endorsing Biden to show a united front for the moderates in the race. Sanders’ polling numbers show that he is the current front runner for the Democratic candidacy.

It might be late to overcome that deficiency. Biden did outpace his opponents in South Carolina by over two to one so he does have the momentum.

His momentum and the recent suspension of the other campaigns may help him overcome Sanders. According to Reuters, 21% of his supporters named Sanders as their second choice, 19% picked Biden, another 19% chose Warren and 17% favored Bloomberg. Those numbers are a poll from Morning Consult taken between the 23rdn and 27th of February.

Politics is about momentum. Biden has the momentum following South Carolina. The endorsements might help from both Klobuchar and Buttigieg.

Super Tuesday is a day away and the candidate with the best results will help secure the presidential nomination.