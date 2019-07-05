Whether one likes it or not, it is a fact that climate change is playing havoc with the lives of people. Alaska is famous for its ice cover and the National Weather Service says the mercury could cross the 87 degrees Fahrenheit mark over the next few days in areas where temperatures usually range in the 50s and 60s at this time of year. The MET department adds that places like Fairbanks and Anchorage might have to bear with temperatures of around 90 degrees.

Such signs do not augur well for the health of the region or for the Environment. Many residents have hung up their snow boots and are switching over to fishing rods and swimming trunks.

Daily Mail UK reports that in the recent past Anchorage experienced 80 degrees quite frequently when normal mid-June temperatures hover around the 60-degree mark. That was last year and things have changed drastically within a year. This is a warning bell. It says do not ignore climate change because it is real and could heap miseries unless checked.

Alaska suffers record-breaking heatwave that has increased wildfires and melted sea ice, threatening populationshttps://t.co/8Ssz3eFR7j — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 2, 2019

Global warming is to blame

There is no dispute that Alaska is a victim of Global warming. Climate scientists attribute this to the fast heating up of the Arctic when compared to the planet as a whole. There have also been instances of wildfires that have destroyed nearly a quarter-million acres.

The combination of rising temperatures and ongoing fires spells dangers for the state. The signs were visible last year when some rivers that are normally frozen were flowing freely. This year’s breakups could be the result of factors like a warm Alaska winter coupled with a low volume of ice in the Bering Sea and high temperatures in March all over Alaska.

117 fires are burning right now in Alaska, and a record heat wave is helping them spread.



Fireworks shows in Anchorage and surrounding areas have been canceled because of the extreme, dry weather. pic.twitter.com/3wBQaJc9NX — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 3, 2019

Daily Mail UK also highlights the problems Alaskans could face due to the breakup of ice.

Communities that reside in locations where road access are nonexistent would face difficulties. They normally use the frozen rivers to travel from place to place on their snowmobiles. In the absence of ice, they will have to resort to air travel, which is a costly option. Mark Leary, an official with a local Yupik tribal council, explains more about lack of river ice. Most of the Yupik residents depend on wild food, wild fish, game and plants. They also move about on snowmobiles to hunt migratory birds. If there is no river ice, they will face tough conditions.

Alaska is in the grip of heat

According to The Guardian, Alaska is facing record-breaking heat, which is forcing tourists towards the beaches. Anchorage experienced more than average temperatures throughout June, with a high of 80F on some days when it used to be around 67. This has a cascading effect because the rise in ocean temperature transmits to land and in the water. The net result is global warming. Alaska has faced wildfires with more than 100 still not contained.

The hot water has affected marine life, with mass mortality events. Locals say the frequency of sea bird die-offs is increasing and it appears to be due to starvation.