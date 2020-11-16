The deadly Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and the number of infections in America has crossed 11 million. The virus struck the world at the beginning of 2020 and rewrote the lifestyle. Because of the disease's contagious nature, and because there is no known medicine or cure, there emerged a set of guidelines.

The objective was to prevent the spread of the virus through physical contact. To ensure that, people had to wear facemasks, avoid crowded places, and maintain social distancing. The ax fell on businesses from the world of movies and other forms of entertainment to sports and travel.

Airlines grounded their fleet, and cruise ships dropped anchor while hotels and restaurants downed shutters.

Employers wanted to maintain continuity of work and asked the employees to work from home. That was a new work culture. The intention was overall safety. It was a global pandemic, and the rate of infection and death toll had to reduce. However, these have continued to rise because of various reasons. In this connection, it is interesting to note that Taiwan has fought off coronavirus with no local infection cases for 200 consecutive days. If they can do it, so can others.

Mirror UK says now there are 11 million Americans infected. One million of them were in the last week. The death toll is approaching 250,000.

The authorities have to enforce strict measures to check the rising trend as the world waits for normalcy to return. The coronavirus pandemic has led Disney to announce laying off a section of its staff. The entertainment industry is also at sea as the Rio Carnival 2021 has become another casualty of coronavirus.

Urgent action required to counter the threat of coronavirus

Top advisors of President-elect Joe Biden want urgent action to address the pandemic. They caution that the delay in the transition of power could harm controlling the threat and act as an obstacle in the battle against the rampaging virus.

Mirror UK quotes an advisor saying - "We are in a very dangerous period." He is Dr Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board.

He cautions immediate action is necessary to check the surge. He does not mince his words when he adds - "our future's in our hands."

Smooth transition of power to check coronavirus

Mirror UK points out that the recent surge in cases began last month. The figures rose from eight million cases to nine in a fortnight. Later, in less than ten days, another million got added, and within another eight days, the figure reached 11 million. Donald Trump avoided facemasks and was in the hospital for a few days after contracting the disease.

However, Joe Biden has backed their widespread use. The time has come for the transition of power, and there is a need to avoid delays. White House task force member Dr.

Anthony Fauci likens the transition to passing the baton in a race. The activity must go on without a break.

Coronavirus can be tackled

According to CNN, the advice of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti coronavirus is – "Don't share your air, and don't do stupid things." Those in power have to address the problem. Officials might go in for stringent measures, but people have to change their behavior. That could pay rich dividends rather than shutdowns.

Eric Garcetti explains everyone must take precautions. There is a realization among the people, and they are smarter today than they were in March. They have to follow the basic guidelines to avoid the possibility of infection.

Scientists are working overtime to create a vaccine, but it is a time-consuming process.

Until the vaccine arrives, people have to wear the facemask, avoid crowds, and maintain social distancing for personal safety and the safety of society.