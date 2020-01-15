The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, set the rumor mills agog. They came into the limelight when they decided to part company and step back as senior members of the royal family. All along they felt that the media had given them biased and unfair coverage. One cannot be sure about it but it seemed that many people in England might not have been happy that a person with black ancestry had entered the realm of royalty. IBTimes reported at the end of December 2019, that Meghan Markle recently sparked pregnancy rumors after she was photographed seemingly hiding a growing baby bump.

Press and racist coverage

The couple has now stated that they will no longer participate in the traditional Royal press system that grants exclusive rights to select UK outlets. Both Harry and Meghan believe they have been treated unfairly by the UK press since the news broke of their relationship. Many people feel that there are undertones of racist coverage about them.

Pregnancy

The rumor mills are spelling out a yarn that Megan could be pregnant. There is no confirmation about this and is based on conjecture and interpretation of photographs which have appeared of the Duchess in the press.

Most of the fans of the royal couple believe that Meghan Markle is set to announce that she and Harry are expecting their second child in 2020. This is the view of the royal family fans. It has been reported that the leading bookmaker, Coral believes that the couple will announce their second baby soon. Express UK reported that it is more than likely that this will happen, as opposed to William and his wife Kate announcing that they are expecting their fourth baby.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry is sixth in the line to the throne of England. There is very little chance that he will ever become the King of England. This could be one of the reasons that he and his wife decided to strike out on their own. The couple plans to spend time between North America and England. They spent time in Canada over the New Year.

How they will manage has yet to be seen.

The prince had a privileged upbringing. The prince and his wife want to leave the ambit of the royal family and associated official duties. They will have to strike out on their own. There is a hint of worry as Prince Philip has indicated that he may stop the funding of the couple from the Royal proceeds of the charity he manages.

Fans happy at the presumed baby bump

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must have relevant reasons to strike out on their own. The fans, of course, have something to cheer about from the photographs which show up in the news. They show Meghan Markle in a classic pose of trying to cover her baby bump with her hand but then this can just be conjecture. One will have to wait and see how things pan out in the year to come.

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have raised a storm.

The last time such a storm occurred was in the 30s when the king of England abdicated his throne after he fell in love with a divorced American woman with two children.