The royal couple is on a six-week holiday and they are in the United States but their itinerary remains a secret. They are expected to be away until Christmas. A royal commentator revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Thanksgiving privately in the company of close family. It also indicated that they are in the US. There was a lot of speculation about their holiday. Rumors linked it with Los Angeles, which was the hometown of the Duchess and her mother Doria Ragland. Moreover, Canada also cropped up because of the maple leaf emoji in their Thanksgiving message on a social media platform.

The main point is they are not anywhere near London.

Daily Mail UK says the couple was not present at the reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace. A person in the know clarified, “We know they're away, they're not even in the country.” Thanksgiving was a first for their son Archie Mountbatten Windsor. Obviously, it held a special significance for the family of three.

Meghan is very close to her mother Doria Ragland who was present for the wedding of Meghan and Harry. She was the only member of Meghan’s family who attended.

The venue for Christmas still a secret

Thanksgiving is over and the next item on the list is Christmas. Official sources confirmed the royal couple would not be present at Sandringham with the Queen. Her Majesty always extends full support to her grandson and she was apparently not aware of the plans of Harry. However, he talked to her at Buckingham Palace and conveyed his inability to attend.

Daily Mail UK says the decision could have been a fallout of the ITV program “Meghan and Harry: An African Journey.” In it, the two of them had opened up on a few sensitive topics related to life as a royal. That did not go down well with many people. Anyway, this brief respite from royal duties should do them a world of good. The two of them belong to the new generation, are in their 30s and well versed in the lifestyle of today. During their break, they would get an opportunity to reset their priorities and emerge stronger.

The Palace said this was not an official trip

According to Pinkvilla, Buckingham Palace had announced about the break by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but did not provide details because it was not an official trip. A source confirms the Sussex family is in the United States. Incidentally, their decision to spend Christmas there had the approval of the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham. This year, they will spend the holiday as a new family in the company of Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

The decision was in keeping with the precedent set by other members of the Royal Family in the past.