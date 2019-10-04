Another instance of the horrors of Climate change has come to surface. It's about grizzly bears in canada. Some photographs have emerged on social media that show a pathetic sight of the massive animals searching for salmon to stave off hunger. It is the time when they normally go into hibernation. Before that, they want to stock up but there is no salmon around. The main source of food of the grizzly bears has dried up because of climate change that has resulted in warmer waters and salmon cannot survive in such an environment.

Daily Mail UK identified the location where the photographer captured the grizzly bears. The photo showed a mother bear accompanied by her cubs hunting for fish. From their appearances, it was evident that they were weak. The location was near the shores of Knight Inlet on the British Columbia Coast and local fishermen describe this year as the worst salmon season in nearly half a century. In the opinion of experts, climate change is one factor that contributed to the dwindling population of the fish.

"The bears have been starving because there's a lack of salmon return in Hoeya Sound and Lull Bay." https://t.co/Utgw6audnC @WWF — EcoWatch (@EcoWatch) October 4, 2019

Grizzlies in Alaska comparatively better off

There is an abundance of salmon in Alaska and the grizzly bears do not face such problems. In fact, a National Park there is celebrating Fat Bear Week 2019. The event runs from October 2 through 8, and fans are encouraged to vote on pictures of their favorite animals at the park.

That is the difference. While Alaska has plenty of salmon, Canada bears starve. The photographer confirms he has not seen any salmon in any river so far. He adds that he saw the bear with her cubs twice in the span of a fortnight and felt sad.

The summer heat killed off the salmon run in Alaksa, and now the grizzlies are starving like the polar bears.



Daily Mail UK quotes the photographer as saying the bears have no other alternative but to Travel longer distances in search of food.

That leads to exhaustion and many of them did not appear to be healthy. Obviously, these animals are the latest victims in an environment that is becoming warmer with every passing day. Fisheries and Oceans Canada have warned about the fast rate of warming that Canada experiences. It is nearly twice the global average, and one casualty is the wild salmon populations. The numbers of grizzly bears in British Columbia have declined due to hunting, loss of habitat and an insecure food source. This could be yet another factor to add to the pressure on the species.

Adverse effect on tourism

According to CNN, visitors travel from far-off places to watch grizzly bears in Knight Inlet. It is a favorite tourist spot in British Columbia, Canada and tourists come to appreciate the wilderness and admire the wildlife. However, as things stand, with a shortage of salmon, the animals are starving. Statistics provided by the Nature Conservancy of Canada reveal that large numbers of the grizzly population live in British Columbia.

Their average weight is 220 to 880 pounds and while they forage for berries and plants. Salmon is their main source of food. Incidentally, Alaska is also facing problems related to its wild salmon populations. The current heat wave has killed hundreds of salmon and Cook Inlet witnessed water temperatures rise to 81 degrees in July.