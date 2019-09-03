Meghan Markle is an American actress who married Prince Harry and became a member of the British Royal Family. There are rumors floating around that she wants a change of scene for reasons of her own and is on the lookout for a house in the United States. Her preference is for Malibu in California. She is now a mother and an integral part of the family but lives in Frogmore Cottage away from the direct glitter of the royal household.

Harry supports her and the two of them want to bring up their son Archie as a normal human being. They want to keep him at a distance from the glamor normally associated with the royals.

Express UK quotes an editor of a news outlet that Meghan is proud of her American roots and probably feels "homesick." She is believed to have her sights on a place like Malibu, which is considered to be the playground of millionaires.

After it was revealed that #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry were house-hunting in California, the royals have reportedly narrowed their search down to Malibu: https://t.co/zwgIChJjew — InStyle (@InStyle) September 1, 2019

Advantages of living in America

The royal couple have established a new foundation. It is the Sussex Royal foundation, and it could have links to the United States. That could be a reason for Harry and Meghan to consider a foothold in America.

An acquaintance says, “Knowing Meghan and talking to her, she misses home.” He adds that her roots are in Los Angeles. She was born and raised there and has innumerable links to Hollywood. Moreover, living there would mean remaining out of the glare of publicity with less intrusion into her and Harry’s private lives.

Meghan and Harry 'may leave Britain and move to LA' https://t.co/h0Y7ojTKsi — The Sun (@TheSun) September 1, 2019

Express UK goes on to add that Prince Harry has reservations about an estate in Hertfordshire.

In the 1980s, his father Prince Charles had decided that when Harry grew up he could settle down in Herefordshire with his family. However, things have not gone as per his plans that were not only old-fashioned but also unrealistic. Harry ultimately grew up as a fighter pilot, saw service in Afghanistan, married an American actress and lives in a world of his own with Invictus Games and charity work.

Meghan is cramped for space

According to Cosmopolitan, Meghan Markle wanted to buy a house in California. That was in May and she is now zeroing in on Malibu. Earlier, a source had come up with probable reasons for why she wanted to take such a step. The source argued that being a Californian she could breathe easier there. Moreover, she would be free from external interferences. That would translate into having more control over her life and the people around her.

She is a woman who loves her independence and has proved her ability to adapt to her new surroundings with ease. The fairytale wedding with Prince Harry brought her into focus and she charmed her fans at home and abroad. However, she did not welcome the intrusion of the media into her private life. Incidentally, she had been to New York for the ‘baby shower’ before the birth of her son.