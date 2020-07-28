Without barely a warning, developer Studio MDHR's 'Cuphead' was launched for the PlayStation 4 console today, rounding off availability across all major platforms including Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and macOS.

A surprise PS4 launch

For about a week, rumors spread about a possible PS4 port for "Cuphead," The official announcement was delivered via a post over on the PlayStation blog, written by Studio MDHR's Co-director, Chad Moldenhauer.

"Hey, this is Chad from Studio MDHR, and I’m extremely excited to announce that Cuphead is headed to PlayStation 4," wrote Moldenhauer. "And you won’t have to wait to get your hands on it, because the game is available today." The surprise announcement included a trailer featuring stop-motion animation and actual gameplay of "Cuphead,"

Besides the PS4 port, Studio MDHR is providing Xbox One owners of "Cuphead" with a free update for their version of the game that includes the soundtrack, an assortment of digital artwork and behind-the-scenes commentary.

However, no date was set for the free update.

PS4 Cartoon shooter madness

Created under brother duo Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, "Cuphead" is a run and gun style sidescroller with a unique aesthetic for its era; an almost authentic 1930s cartoon art style. It features a single-player as the titular character or two-player co-op with his brother Mugman. Players must fight through an assortment of levels--each leading to a grueling boss fight the end on a quest-- to settle their debts with the devil.

"Cuphead" made its debut on the Xbox One, PC, and macOS back on September 27. The game would then make its way to the Nintendo Switch in April 2019 and included Xbox Live features and a free update that allows players the option to play as Mugman in single-player.

Since its initial launch, "Cuphead" has sold 6 million units and holds an aggregated review score of 86 on Metacritic. The game also won two awards including "IGN Best Xbox One Game" at E3 2015 and "Best Indie Game" at the Gamescom 2015 Awards.

'Cuphead' coming to Netflix

Given the radical success of "Cuphead," it was only a matter of time before the titular hero leaped over to the PS4.

But if that wasn't surprising enough, it seems the hero will be making the leap into actual animation as well. Studio MDHR has partnered with online streaming giant Netflix and is currently hard at work at making an animated series tie-in called "The Cuphead Show."

The series is being helmed by game creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer alongside executive co-directors Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling).

There is currently no word on when exactly the 'Cuphead' animated series will launch on Netflix.