Epic Games has just released “Fortnite: Battle Royale’s” Halloween event dubbed “Fortnitemares.” With that in mind, the game’s new map has been tweaked to give some spooky vibes to it. Players, on the other hand, claim to have encountered a weird glitch that got them an easy Nitemare Royale. Alongside the event’s release is a new set of challenges with their corresponding rewards which include the new umbrella.

Instant wins and a new item

Reddit user u/HierisIngo’s post over on the game’s subreddit has been gaining some traction as of late as it may well seem that the OP has stumbled upon a new glitch. Per the post’s title, the OP claims that he got his Nitemare Royale without even jumping off from the Battle Bus.

According to the OP, he just hopped into his first match right before the “movement froze” adding that every player was kicked out of the match.

He then queued into another game after that happened. What’s weird about it is that he got the Nitemare Royale screen without even jumping off the bus, not to mention that he claims to also receive the event-themed umbrella.

HierisIngo doesn’t have the slightest idea as to what happened, though a player commented that the glitch might be the reason why the new Storm King Limited Time Mode was temporarily disabled by Epic.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite Video Game

Other members of the subreddit also stated that they too experienced the glitch and received the “Fortnitemares” umbrella.

While others were delighted to instantly get the new item, there are some who stated that they don’t feel like they earned it. Even the OP stated getting the umbrella in that manner “doesn’t feel satisfying at all.”

Meanwhile, there are others who pointed out how overpowered the Storm King is in the game. U/Mr_Incredible commented that the boss’ laser is way too strong that in one shots players and claims that it cannot be dodged.

That said, defeating the Storm King in the new LTM is just one of the challenges in “Fortnitemares.” Here’s the complete roster of missions alongside its corresponding rewards:

Destroy haunted household furniture (5)

Leap from a Hideout while and opposing player is within 20 meters (1)

Search a chest within the haunted forest, a ghost town, and a spooky farm (1)

Dealing damage to Storm King’s weak points (10,000)

Reviving teammates while battling against the Storm King (3)

(3) Defeat the Storm King (1)

Completing all challenges will give players a “Fortnitemares” loading screen.

Both Storm King spray and banner token will be rewarded to players if they’ve completed challenges four and five respectively. Defeating the big boss will unlock the umbrella.

“Fortnite’s” Halloween event will run from October 29 to November 4. Enjoy the event while it lasts and prepare for some jumpscares along the way.