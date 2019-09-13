Remember Grammarly? The popular AI-powered online writing assistant used by millions of web writers and editors in the tech industry. Grammarly this week announced plans to expand operations and add new office.

As mentioned earlier in the company’s press release, the San Francisco-based company has announced plans to open its fourth offices in Vancouver, Canada. The office will be located in downtown Vancouver, in Gastown district.

Grammarly has selected the Canadian city because of the place’s strong and growing tech talent pool that could support fast-growing as well as well-established companies. Vancouver is known to be a global hub for emerging technology like artificial intelligence (AI), which makes it’s a perfect fit for fast-growing AI-focused companies like Grammarly.

According to Grammarly co-founder Max Lytvyn, the opening of the new Vancouver office will offer a great chance to expand the company’s development team as well as improve the company’s core digital writing assistant technology.

Vancouver is home to some of the most innovative companies in the tech world. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Amazon have recently opened their offices in the Canadian city, bringing thousands of new IT jobs in the city. In addition to big tech giants, Vancouver is also home to startups as well as unicorn companies like security solutions firm Avigilon, the social media management platform Hootsuite and the online collaboration platform Slack. In addition to its new Vancouver office, the company also maintains and operates offices in New York and Kyiv in Ukraine, according to Daily Hive.

About the digital writing powerhouse Grammarly

Founded in 2008 and based in San Francisco, California, Grammarly is a fast-growing technology company that provides grammar checking, plagiarism detection and spell checking services. The company develops a very popular AI-powered, web-based writing assistant tool that automatically detects potential grammar, punctuation, word choice, style mistakes, and spelling in writing.

Grammarly’s AI-powered app flag potential issues in the text and suggest context-specific corrections for grammar, plagiarism, clarity, delivery style, vocabulary, and even tone. Grammarly first launched its digital assistant software in July 2009.

More than 20 million people used the company’s digital writing assistant, making Grammarly one of the most popular and widely used digital assistant services in the tech industry.

The Grammarly app can be downloaded as a browser extension for Apple Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. The app is also available on iOS and Android-powered mobile devices. Grammarly currently offers in two options, as free service and premium subscription service (through monthly or annual payment).

Grammarly brings synonyms feature to mobile users

In other Grammarly-related stories, the company recently announced a new synonyms feature for its Grammarly mobile keyboard. The new mobile feature has helped mobile users write a high-quality and error-free text while on the go.

More importantly, the new feature helped improve the users’ mobile experience, allowing them to get more productive while on the road.