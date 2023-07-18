Ben Wallace has been the secretary of state for defense of the United Kingdom under three successive prime ministers. Prior to entering politics, he himself had a distinguished career as a military officer.

A member of the Conservative Party, Wallace has drawn high praise in his role as the defense secretary. Including in regards to supporting Ukraine against the invasion from Russia. He was recently considered as a front-runner to become the next NATO leader. But instead, it seems that Wallace is set to depart from the political arena altogether.

Resigning as defense secretary, will not stand for re-election to Parliament

Ben Wallace is leaving the post of secretary of defense. Furthermore, he does not intend to be a candidate in the next UK general election. The date of the election has not yet been set. But it must be held by early 2025 at the latest.

Wallace joins a lengthy list of Conservative members of Parliament to opt out of running for another term. Including former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

It was Johnson that first appointed Wallace as the defense secretary in 2019. He continued in the office through the brief premiership of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

And on into that of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Wallace was first elected to political office in 1999. That year, he won a seat in the Scottish Parliament from the electoral region of North East Scotland. His electoral region was based in Aberdeen and Dundee. Wallace did not run for another term in the Scottish Parliament at the next election.

Instead, he took a top position with the aerospace company Qinetiq.

Wallace was first elected to the House of Commons in 2005 from the constituency of Lancaster and Wyre. Located in northeastern England. His constituency was later changed to Wyre and Preston North. Shortly after his election to Parliament, Wallace was named to the Scottish Affairs Select Committee.

After the Conservative Party rose to power in 2010, Wallace was given various duties under Prime Minister David Cameron. Among them being minister of state for Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Theresa May later appointed him to be what was then minister of state for security and economic crime.

Served in the British Army

Ben Wallace is a native of Farnborough in the London area. His father had been a member of the British Army, serving with the 1st King's Dragoon Guards. The younger Wallace was educated at Millfield. A private boarding school located in southwestern England in Street.

Wallace would graduate from the famed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and was assigned to the Scots Guards. His career included being stationed in Belize, Cyprus and Germany.

He was also part of the British forces during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Wallace retired from the Army with the rank of captain.

During his military career, Wallace was among the group dispatched to retrieve the body of Princess Diana in France. Since returning to civilian life, he has been a member of the Royal Company of Archers. A ceremonial unit in Scotland which is meant in part to be a bodyguard for the British monarch. In this role, Wallace helped hold vigil over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.