Finland is scheduled to hold its next Presidential election in 2024. The country held its most recent Parliamentary elections earlier this year. An exact formation of the ensuing government is still taking shape.

While it's not sure, it seems almost like the Green League won't be part of the new governing coalition. As a result, arguably, the most famous member of the political party would be out of his Cabinet role. Pekka Haavisto is currently the Finnish minister for foreign affairs. But he already has his sights on another one.

Launches campaign for president

Pekka Haavisto is running for president of Finland, Reuters and ABC reports. Very highly popular incumbent President Sauli Niinisto is term-limited from running again. Haavisto is at least the second top diplomat of a major nation to announce their Presidential candidacy this week. His announcement comes after that of Mexico's Marcelo Ebrard.

Haavisto is the third candidate to enter the 2024 edition of the Finnish presidential elections. He follows former Deputy Prime Minister Paavo Vayrynen of the Centre Party and MP Hjallis Harkimo of Movement Now. Another potential candidate, former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, has said he does not plan to run for the Presidency.

Stubb is a member of the National Coalition Party, which needs a new candidate to support following Niinisto.

This marks the third time that Haavisto has sought the Presidency. He finished in a distant second to Niinisto in 2012, followed by an even more distant second in 2018. No member of the Green League has been either president or prime minister of Finland.

Haavisto has been the minister for foreign affairs since 2019. Initially, he served under Prime Minister Antti Rinne of the Social Democratic Party. He remained in the post under Rinne's successor, Prime Minister Sanna Marin, also of the SDP.

Haavisto's first Cabinet position was as minister of the environment under SDP Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen.

Eventually, he would also serve as minister for international development under National Coalition Prime Ministers Jyrki Katainen and Stubb.

He is a former Helsinki official

Pekka Haavisto joined the Helsinki City Executive Office in 1987. That same year, he won a seat in the Parliament of Finland. Haavisto additionally joined the City Council of Helsinki shortly afterward.

From 1993 to 1995, Haavisto served his first tour as chairman of the Green League. After departing from his positions in the respective legislatures, he did work with the United Nations and European Union.

Haavisto returned to City Council in 2005, remaining until 2008. Was the Parliamentary comeback commenced in 2007?

Before becoming a politician, Haavisto worked as a journalist. His career included working as editor-in-chief of Vihrea Lanka. He has also been prominent in organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund for Nature and Neste.