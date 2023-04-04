Erin O'Toole is a prominent member of the Canadian Parliament. He holds a seat in the House of Commons from the riding of Durham in the Toronto region of Ontario. O'Toole is a member of the Conservative Party of Canada.

In fact, not long ago, O'Toole was the face of the Conservative Party of Canada. Serving as the party leader and leader of the Official Opposition in the Parliament. He nearly became prime minister in the role. But now, he seems to be headed out of politics.

Announces he will step down from Parliament

The Globe and Mail and the CBC report that Erin O'Toole is resigning from the Canadian Parliament.

Saying that it will be effective at the conclusion of the spring session. He did not publicly elaborate at the time if he had specific plans after leaving politics.

"I am a proud Conservative," O'Toole said in a statement. Also saying that he would help the party in any way he can to form a government. But that he was leaving public life and was satisfied with his contributions.

O'Toole was elected to the House of Commons in 2012. In 2015, he briefly served as minister of veterans affairs under Prime Minister Stephen Harper. With the Conservatives in the Opposition, O'Toole became the shadow minister for foreign affairs. Later as shadow minister for middle class prosperity.

In 2017, he ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

O'Toole finished in third place, with Andrew Scheer emerging victorious. Three years later, he made another go at it, this time successfully.

O'Toole led his party in the 2021 federal election. For the second consecutive time, the Conservatives won the popular vote, but not the most seats in the House of Commons. Increasing tensions in the country and a sentiment among some that eastern provinces were prioritized over the west.

With some on the fringes even pushing for secession.

Although O'Toole's efforts helped win the most voters, his party was still out of government. And that fundamentally would leave him vulnerable. The following years, hard-right members of the Conservative Party would oust the more moderate O'Toole. He was succeeded as party and Official Opposition leader by Candice Bergen, who also recently left the Parliament.

Current Conservative and Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre paid tribute to O'Toole. Saying he can resign "knowing that his community is far better off because of his years of sacrifice and service." Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked O'Toole for his service. Trudeau also wished the O'Toole family "all the best" in their next chapter.

Is a retired military officer

Erin O'Toole is a native of Montreal, Quebec. His mother, Molly, immigrated to Canada from England. She died when Erin was a child, the surviving family members moved to Port Perry, Ontario. His father, John, would later be elected to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

The younger O'Toole would graduate from high school in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Afterward, he entered the Royal Military College of Canada. From which he eventually graduated with honors and a degree in political science.

O'Toole served in what is now the Royal Canadian Air Force. His assignments included being stationed at CFB Winnipeg. He would later serve with the 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron. O'Toole retired from the military holding the rank of captain.

After his military service, O'Toole graduated from Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law. He would work with the law firms Stikeman Elliott and Heenan Blaikie. O'Toole's other positions included working as a counsel with Procter & Gamble and Gillette.

O'Toole married Rebecca Grant in 2000. They have two children.