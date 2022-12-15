Jim Banks is a member of the United States House of Representatives. He holds a seat from the 3rd District of Indiana, based in Fort Wayne. A Republican, Banks has been associated with the hard-right of the party. He has at times played a role in spreading unfounded conspiracy theories, including about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Banks recently launched an unsuccessful bid to become the next House majority whip. If he'd prevailed, it would've made him essentially the third-highest ranking member of the House. Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer won the role instead.

Banks may now have his eyes on another office.

Mulling a United States Senate campaign

Jim Banks is considering making a play for one of Indiana's U.S. Senate seats. Apparently "strongly" so, report The Hill and the Hamilton County Reporter. There's been something of a flurry of activity regarding Indiana politics in the last few months. Much of it stemming from the state's gubernatorial race scheduled from 2024. Incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb is barred by law from running for another consecutive term. The open election could have a domino effect on several other races in the state. Including that year's U.S. Senate campaign.

Current U.S. Senator Mike Braun has said he won't be running for re-election in 2024.

Choosing instead to seek the governorship that Eric Holcomb is vacating. Meaning as it stands Indiana also has an upcoming open Senate race. One that Banks seems to want to enter.

While it seems like Banks is leaning in a certain direction, it isn't apparent a sure thing quite yet. Indicating that he would wait until after the holiday season at least to decide for sure.

Around that same time, he's set to give up the chairmanship of the Republican Study Committee. Holding the role since 2021, he's passing the baton to Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern.

Other high-profile names could also run in the Republican primary, including Holcomb. Along with Banks' sitting House colleagues Victoria Spartz and Trey Hollingsworth.

As well as State Attorney General, a former U.S. Representative, Todd Rokita and former Governor Mitch Daniels. On the Democratic side, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is said to be a potential contender.

Is also a United States Navy officer

Jim Banks was born in Columbia City, Indiana. He later worked in construction and real estate in Fort Wayne. Banks is also a member of the United States Navy, currently holding the rank of lieutenant. A veteran of the War in Afghanistan, he's a recipient of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Banks was chairman of the Whitley County, Indiana chapter of the Republican Party from 2007 to 2011. From 2008 to 2010, he was a member of the county council. He was elected to the Indiana Senate in 2010 and 2014.

In 2016, Banks was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the first time. Incumbent Marlin Stutzman wasn't running for re-election, instead making an unsuccessful Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate. Banks would later become the ranking member of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

Banks married Amanda Izsak in 2005. They have three daughters.