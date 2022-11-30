Donald McEachin was a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives. A moderate, he was elected from the 4th District of Virginia. Richmond is located within the boundaries of the 4th District.

Less than one month ago, McEachin was elected to another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Normally, the following weeks would probably be a period of triumph for a victorious candidate. But he had also been dealing with significant health issues for several years.

Passed away on November 28, 2022

Donald McEachin has died, report Politico and The Hill.

McEachin had been battling colorectal cancer for roughly a decade. Not long before his passing, he appeared at a screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". There, he stressed the importance of screening and the detection of the disease.

McEachin was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. The previous member from the 4th District, Republican Randy Forbes, was re-districted to Virginia's 2nd District. Forbes was defeated in the Republican primary in his new constituency. McEachin would win an additional three races for the seat. His death occurred before the start of the last term he was elected to.

A special election will have to be held to fill the now-vacant seat. Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to select the date for the election.

Youngkin paid tribute to McEaching in a statement, saying he "worked tirelessly" for his constituents. The governor also ordered flags be lowered to half-mast in the commonwealth to honor the late House member.

Similarly, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol be lowered. A moment of silence was held in honor of McEachin on the morning of November 29 on the U.S.

House floor.

McEachin was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1995. After winning two more terms in the House of Delegates, he launched a campaign for attorney general of Virginia. He won the primary, but Republican former State Secretary of Public Safety Jerry Kilgore easily won the general election.

In 2005, Donald McEachin returned to the Virginia House of Delegates.

He had defeated incumbent Floyd Miles in the Democratic primary by less than 50 votes. Later, he followed it up with a landslide win in the general election.

Two years later, McEaching challenged another incumbent in a Democratic primary. This time, it was Benjamin Lambert for a seat in the Senate of Virginia. McEachin handily won the primary and the general election. He was re-elected to the Senate twice.

Was born in West Germany

Donald McEachin was born in Nuremberg, then part of West Germany. His father was serving there as a member of the United States Army. The younger McEachin later enrolled at St. Christopher's School, located in Richmond. Later, he earned a degree in political history from American University.

Afterward, he obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Eventually, he received a Master of Divinity via Virginia Union University in Richmond.

McEachin married his wife, Colette, in 1986. They would have three children. Colette is currently the Commonwealth's attorney for Richmond. She initially took on the role on an interim basis in 2019. Later in the year, she was elected to it in her own right.