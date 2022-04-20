Scott Pruitt was appointed as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017. His appointment was controversial. His views on environmental matters made him an unusual fit for the job, to put it mildly. And his ensuing tenure in the position followed suit.

Before his somewhat brief time in charge of the EPA, Pruitt was a top state politician in Oklahoma. A state that's getting ready to have one-more-than-had-been-expected United States Senate race this year. And, despite some significant baggage going in, Pruitt has opted to throw his hat in the ring.

Launches U.S. Senate campaign

Scott Pruitt has entered the race for the Republican nomination for the 2022 special U.S. Senate election in Oklahoma. The Senate seat in question was not scheduled to come up for re-election this year. However, the race was triggered by the forthcoming retirement of longtime incumbent Republican Jim Inhofe. Another regularly-scheduled U.S. Senate race is also happening in Oklahoma at the same time. In this case, the seat is held by Republican James Lankford, who is running for re-election.

As indicated by KOCO and NBC, Pruitt has joined a crowded field of candidates. Those vying for the Republican nod include U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin and Inhofe's state preferred successor, Luke Holland.

Holland is his former chief of staff. Former U.S. Representative Kendra Horn has already secured the Democratic nomination.

Inhofe resigned as the EPA administrator in 2018. He had become embroiled in numerous scandals involving ethics and improper spending. Making him one of several Trump administration officials to do so.

Among the EPA's reported expenditures under Pruitt was nearly $50,000 on a soundproof booth for his office.

Even though there was already an existing secure phone booth in the building. Almost $10,000 on biometric locks for his office doors. Roughly $1,500 on customized fountain pens from a jewelry store. As well as hundreds of thousands of dollars on extravagant travel options. It was also revealed via Congressional testimony that government employees regularly were doing personal tasks for the Pruitt family.

Is a former attorney general of Oklahoma

Scott Pruitt is a native of Danville in central Kentucky. He later graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington before making his way to Oklahoma, settling in Tulsa.

In 1998, Pruitt was elected to the Oklahoma Senate. He quickly rose to become the whip and later assistant floor leader for his party. In 2001, he sought the Republican nomination for the special U.S. House of Representatives election in Oklahoma's 1st District. State Representative John A. Sullivan won the nomination and later the general election.

The following year, Pruitt was re-elected to the Oklahoma Senate. Four years later, he ran in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor of Oklahoma.

Again, Pruitt was unsuccessful. State House Speaker Todd Hiett received the nomination. Hiett later lost to the Democratic nominee, State Representative Jari Askins, in the general election.

Pruitt would find success in 2010 when he was handily elected attorney general of Oklahoma. He was re-elected in 2014, later resigning to take over the EPA.