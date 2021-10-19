London, Tuesday, October 19th - As Afghan journalists face increasingly challenging conditions and mounting obstacles in carrying out their work, BlastingNews announces its partnership with the World Association of News Publishers’ Afghan Journalist Appeal.

BlastingNews has made both a financial commitment to the Afghan Media Support Fund to help sustain the immediate needs and evacuation of journalists and their families inside Afghanistan, as well as pledging to engage resettled Afghan journalists to write for a dedicated vertical channel on conditions inside Afghanistan in particular. The vertical will be funded for 12 months with a total budget of up to 18,000 USD.

“Afghan journalists and their freedom are at risk now more than ever,” said Angelo Paura, Head of Content for Blasting News.

“The journalistic community must do its utmost to support and defend our colleagues, both to help save their lives and to help share their unique and increasingly threatened lens into one of the most devastating humanitarian crises of our time.”

“The support of Blasting News is a remarkable act of generosity in the service of each and for the good of all,” said WAN-IFRA CEO, Vincent Peyrègne. “Freedom of the press is fragile and concerns us all. Solidarity between those who are privileged to enjoy it and those who are deprived of it is essential to the defence of basic human rights.

Afghanistan needs international solidarity to prevent the extinction of Afghan journalism. We thank Blasting News and all our colleagues who have already responded, and continue to respond, to WAN-IFRA's Appeal.”

Blasting News is an innovative global publisher based in London whose main objective is to offer independent and accurate journalism.

Globally BN has more than 30 million monthly readers and six editions in Italy, France, Spain, Brasil, the US, and the UK. Blasting News relies on 2,000 contributors, with no limitation of race, class, age, gender, and geography.

​​The World Association of News Publishers, or WAN-IFRA, is the global organisation of the world’s press.

Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society.