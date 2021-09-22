A moderate Republican, Sherwood Boehlert would become a high-profile member of New York's Congressional delegation. He would serve in the United States House of Representatives for more than 20 years.

During the course of his Congressional career, Boehlert represented three districts. He was a staunch advocate for legislation supporting environmentalism and first responders. And now, as noted by the Rome Sentinel, many have been releasing tributes to him. Including current moderate New York Republican John Katko, who praised Boehlert's integrity.

Died on September 20

Sherwood Boehlert has passed away. His death come one day after that of his former House colleague in James Bilbray. Bilbray had been a Democratic representative from Nevada. Similar to Bilbray, an exact cause of Boehlert's passing was not immediately released to the public. It was described as being a 'short illness.'

Earlier in his career, Boehlert became the chief of staff for a pair of U.S. representatives. The first was Alexander Pirnie, later to be followed by Donald J. Mitchell. Afterward, Boehlert was elected as executive of Oneida County in central New York.

In 1982, Mitchell did not run for re-election. Additionally, his seat was in the process of being shifted from the 31st District to the 25th District of New York.

Boehlert successfully campaigned to succeed his former boss.

During the ensuing years, won eleven more bids for the U.S. House of Representatives. Even while being moved to his state's 23rd District and later its 24th District along the way. He'd be a key figure in the 1990 amendments to the Clean Air Act. As well as amendments regarding Corporate Average Fuel Economy.

From 2001 to 2007, Boehlert chaired the United States House Committee on Science. In 2004, he also served as the interim chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Previously, Boehlert had chaired the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

He opted not to run for another Congressional term in 2006. Oneida County District Attorney and moderate Democrat Mike Arcuri would be elected to his seat.

Remained active in politics after leaving Congress

Even after vacating a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Sherwood Boehlert continued to champion various causes. He'd join the board for the Alliance for Climate Protection and become a senior fellow with the Bipartisan Policy Center. Boehlert was also named to the ReFormers Caucus for Issue One, an organization that supports campaign finance reform.

Boehlert was a graduate of Utica College in New York. Before going into politics, he served in the United States Army. Followed by working for a chemical company that would later be acquired by BASF.