The Economist Intelligence Unit EIU has ranked Auckland as the most liveable city in the world for 2021. Daily Mail UK reports that researchers of the EIU assessed 140 cities and assigned ratings based on a set of categories. These included factors that define the city's liveability like stability, healthcare, culture, environment, education, and infrastructure. The rankings keep changing every year, and while Auckland tops the list of 2021, Osaka in Japan is in the second position, with Adelaide in Australia third. Wellington in New Zealand and Tokyo, the Japanese capital, share the fourth position.

Interestingly, cities like London and New York do not appear in the top 50.

The Syrian capital Damascus has retained its position as the least liveable city for the ninth consecutive year. The EIU feels the rise of Auckland to the top spot is its successful approach to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. That helped it to allow its society to remain open. As a result, the city scored high on parameters related to education, culture, and environment. In August 2019, there was a news report about missing packages of cocaine washing up on a beach in Auckland.

The success of Auckland is because of New Zealand’s tough lockdown

Daily Mail UK quotes the head of global liveability at the Economist Intelligence Unit explaining the success of cities like Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

She is Upasana Dutt, and she says it is because of the tough lockdown the country imposed. That allowed its society to remain open, and its citizens continued to enjoy a pre-pandemic lifestyle. Overall, the official adds that most of the cities have become less liveable compared to pre-pandemic days because the pandemic put the infrastructure under immense pressure.

Cities that have handled the coronavirus firmly have reaped the benefits. However, regions in Europe suffered. In Britain, Manchester is the highest-ranked city at the 54th position, with London ranked 60th. Honolulu in America rose 46 places to occupy the 14th spot. In the opinion of the EIU, this was possible due to its firm handling of the pandemic and rolling out its vaccination program.

New Zealand and Australia have plans to start an air bubble in 2021.

Auckland has set an example

The EIU has identified certain factors that define the liveability of a city. Daily Mail UK says these include issues like healthcare, environment, education, and infrastructure. Auckland has set an example by taking prompt action against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Incidentally, this single factor has led to the decline of liveability globally over the last 12 months. Lockdown meant strains on the healthcare systems. As a result, the rankings tumbled. This is noticeable in Europe and Canada. Vienna, once a most liveable city, has fallen to the 12th position. Hamburg nosedived from 34th to 47th.

Response of New Zealand to coronavirus sees Auckland on top

According to DW, the response of New Zealand to coronavirus saw Auckland emerge on top of the list of the most liveable city in the world for 2021. The virus originated in China and spread like wildfire all over the world. The death toll kept mounting, and life was chaotic. The contagious nature of the disease forced the people to change their lifestyles. They had to avoid crowds, maintain social distancing and follow strict personal hygiene. Businesses suffered, and there was a cascading effect on society. However, the tough measures Auckland introduced allowed its residents to enjoy a lifestyle similar to the pre-pandemic life. That speaks volumes for the authorities and their preparedness to tackle such situations. Australia and New Zealand had the advantage of isolation under their geography.