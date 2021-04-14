Wisconsin has earned a reputation of becoming one of the most important and sought-after states in U.S. elections. Including in recent Presidential elections. In the last of which, Democrats re-claimed victory in the state. The race largely tilted with results in regions like Baraboo, Beloit, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee and Monroe.

Various other elections in the state are also hotly contested. Including ones for United States Senate seats. One of which is slated for a 2022 election. The incumbent is Republican Ron Johnson. Johnson has become an intensely controversial figure in Wisconsin politics.

He has been unclear if he'll run again. Leading not only Democrats but also Republicans to make possible plans for running in the race.

Mike Gallagher seen as a leading contender

Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher is seen as a top contender in Wisconsin's upcoming Senate race. According to MSN and the Washington Examiner, Gallagher isn't yet making overt moves toward a Senate run. Apparently waiting for Johnson to announce a decision on whether or not he'll seek another term.

Even if Gallagher isn't publicly making a play for the Senate, other people reportedly are for him. People close to him have been circulating notes focusing on his electability. Including that he outpaced Republican President Donald Trump in many cases in vote shares.

At one point, Johnson had a relatively tame reputation. He eventually obtained the powerful post of chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. But in recent times, he's taken a sharp turn to the right on many policies and made a number of incendiary comments.

By contrast, Gallagher had boasted his moderate credentials.

Something that could help him in a general election in a swing state such as Wisconsin. But could be an issue with base voters in a primary.

Gallagher has also been a frequent critic of now-former President Trump. Trump has already endorsed Johnson for the 2022 race. Even without knowing if he'll run or who might challenge him.

Other Republicans apparently considering entering the race include Trump's former chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Gallagher represents the 8th District of Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives

Mike Gallagher holds a Congressional seat from Wisconsin's 8th District in the state's east. He was first elected in 2016 and has been re-elected twice. His predecessor was Republican Reid Ribble. A fervent Trump critic, Ribble had opted to retire from politics.

Gallagher is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he reached the rank of captain. During his military career, Gallagher was deployed to Iraq multiple times. He also served on the team of General David Petraeus, later CIA director, with the United States Central Command.

In his youth, Gallagher was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He later graduated from Princeton University, the National Intelligence University and Georgetown University. Gallagher is married to actress Anne Horak Gallagher.