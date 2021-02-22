For many years, Wisconsin has been considered one of the most competitive American states for politicians. Regularly it's hotly contested by both Democrats and Republicans, on both a local and a federal level. Election results are often very close.

On the Republican side, Reince Priebus was a key player for quite some time. He's also held high-profile national offices. According to The Hill, Preibus is considering making another election run.

Reportedly mulling a run for either governor or US senator

Wisconsin's next gubernatorial and United States Senate elections are scheduled for 2022. The state's current governor is Tony Evers, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, Ron Johnson, a Republican, is the current holder of the Senate seat in question. Neither Evers nor Johnson have formally announced if they're running for re-election in 2022.

If Johnson decides not to go through with another Senate run, Priebus could well seek the Republican nomination. No Republicans have officially launched a campaign for the seat yet. But a number of Democrats have, including Alex Lasry. Lasry is an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association.

Whether Evers runs again or not probably weighs less on Preibus' potential gubernatorial run. But he could find himself in a crowded Republican primary. As noted by WBAY, several Republicans seem interested in the office. Among them are former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and sitting US Representatives Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher.

Priebus chaired the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee

A grandson of Greek immigrants, Priebus became formally politically active as a teenager. He went on to become a clerk with various organizations. Including a Wisconsin State Assembly committee, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Followed by the U.S.

District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Preibus was also an intern with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

In 2004, Priebus ran for the Wisconsin State Senate from the 22nd District, located in southeastern Wisconsin. He lost to the Democratic incumbent, Robert Wirch. In 2007, he became chairman of the state's chapter of the Republican Party.

Along the way, he served double duty as general counsel to the Republican National Committee.

While the state chairman, the Republican Party won several major elections in Wisconsin. The party picked up the governorship, the state treasurer's office, and majorities in the State Assembly and State Senate. Republicans also picked up a U.S. Senate seat and a majority among Wisconsin's U.S. House of Representatives delegation.

In 2011, Priebus was selected as the next chairman of the Republican National Committee. During his tenure, the Republican Party became the Majority Party of the U.S. Senate and scored a victory in the 2016 Presidential election. In 2017, Priebus stepped down as chairman. He took on a brief stint as White House chief of staff for President Donald Trump.

After leaving the chief of staff role, Priebus took a top position with the law firm Michael Best. He also became an officer in the United States Navy.