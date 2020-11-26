The novel Coronavirus has spread around the world at a rapid pace. In many cases, COVID-19 infections have proven to be fatal. And if not, there could still be other serious long-lasting health issues.

Various world leaders from different countries in different parts of the world have contracted the novel coronavirus. And for a number of them, it's been deadly. Including for former Sudan Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi.

Dies of COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates

MSN reports that Sadiq al-Mahdi has passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus. Mahdi was initially hospitalized with the virus in his native country of Sudan.

But he was later transferred to a facility in the United Arab Emirates. It was announced that he died there in the early morning hours of November 26.

Mahdi was Sudan's prime minister on two separate occasions. He was a member of the centrist National Umma Party. As noted by U.S. News & World Report, he was the most recent democratically elected Sudanese prime minister. His first prime ministerial stint lasted briefly during the 1960s. In 1986, he regained his old position. This time, he held it until 1989, when he was toppled in a military coup led by Omar al-Bashir.

Omar al-Bashir ruled as a dictator over Sudan for three decades. Bashir himself was removed from power through a military coup.

He has since been indicted on several charges by the International Criminal Court. The position of Sudanese prime minister was abolished for most of Bashir's rule. Eventually, Omar al-Bashir re-instituted the role, placing some of his political allies in the position. The current prime minister is Abdalla Hamdok, a political Independent.

Hamdok was appointed to the post by the Sovereignty Council of Sudan following the most recent coup.

Sadiq al-Mahdi was a member of a famous family

Sadiq al-Mahdi's family includes well-known members from various fields, including other politicians. His grandfather was Abd al-Rahman al-Mahdi. He was the first holder of the position now known as prime minister of Sudan.

At the time, it was referred to as the chief minister of Sudan.

The younger al-Mahdi's daughter, Mariam, has also risen to political prominence. She currently leads the same political party that her father and great-grandfather once led. Sudan's current political situation is extremely fluid. But it is very possible that at some point she too could be the country's prime minister.

Other relatives of Sadiq al-Mahdi include the actor Alexander Siddig, who is a nephew of his. Siddig is a familiar face to many people familiar with the "Star Trek" franchise. As well as many familiar with the happier, pre-conclusion era of "Game of Thrones". Another uncle of Siddig's is the British actor Malcolm McDowell.