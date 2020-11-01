An earthquake is a natural disaster, and it is not possible to predict the exact location where it will strike. Therefore, when it strikes, people are caught unawares. There is a loss of lives and properties apart from damages to the infrastructure like roads and bridges. The result is a breakdown of transportation with the non-availability of multiple Travel options.

The quake in the Aegean Sea left 25 people dead in Turkey and 2 in Greece. The fatalities in Greece was of two teenagers, a boy, and a girl. They died on the Greek island of Samos when a wall collapsed on them. In June, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Mexico killed at least six.

CNN says in the city of Izmir in Turkey, at least 20 buildings crumbled to the ground. Mayor Tunc Soyer revealed this to a section of the media. Vehicles lay crushed under the buildings, and there was a frantic search for survivors in the rubble.

Turkey's disaster agency indicates injuries to around 800 people, while rescue teams and helicopters intensified the search for survivors. Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum mention numerous aftershocks. Some of these were over 4.0 magnitude.

There was flooding in Turkey's wider Izmir province and on the Greek island of Samos. Officials described this as a "mini tsunami" but there were no tsunami warnings.

Many aftershocks followed the earthquake

The tremor was of 7.0 magnitude, as indicated by the United States Geological Survey USGS. However, authorities in Turkey place it at 6.6. It struck 8.7 miles northeast of Néon Karlovásion on Samos at around 1:51 PM Greek time. The quake struck at a depth of 13 miles, and the impact was felt at ground level around the epicenter.

CNN adds that both Turkey and Greece reported several aftershocks and advised the people to take necessary precautions. Izmir's governor asked residents to give the roads a wide berth and not to use mobile phones. That would help in rescue work. In Greece, many old buildings collapsed on Samos Island.

Here also authorities asked the people to maintain a safe distance from the shore and buildings. In December 2018, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska and damaged its infrastructure.

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss the earthquake

There is an ongoing tension between Turkey and Greece on energy claims in the eastern Mediterranean. Despite that, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis communicated with his Turkish counterpart via Twitter.

CNN says he offered condolences for the loss of life in the tragedy and said – "Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together." The Turkish President reciprocated by saying - "Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds." France offered to send aid to Turkey and Greece while the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, confirmed – "The EU stands ready to help."

The earthquake triggered a mini-tsunami

According to The BBC, a powerful earthquake struck off Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos.

It triggered a mini tsunami that flooded Izmir and Samos. Authorities in Izmir have set up a shelter to accommodate about 2,000 people overnight because of more buildings' possible collapse. Both Turkey and Greece sit on fault lines and have experienced earthquakes in the past. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, said the government would extend help to those affected by the quake "with all the means available to our state." This was the biggest tremor to have hit Samoa Island since 1904. The island has a population of about 45,000.