According to Reuters, South Africa is the worst-affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak in Africa. But it's worth noting that tracking the novel Coronavirus has been very difficult in many African countries. This means that it would be very tough to determine which country is the so-called worst affected accurately.

In South Africa, arguably the most prominent figure in combating the coronavirus has been Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize currently serves as the country's minister of health, putting him at the forefront of dealing with COVID-19. This task seems to have just gotten even more difficult.

Zweli Mkhize and his wife both test positive for COVID-19

On October 17, both Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May, began feeling sick. They were showing symptoms of COVID-19 and were tested. In both of their cases, the tests showed that they'd contracted the coronavirus.

May has apparently had to be hospitalized. It seems that so far, Zweli Mkhize has not. Both of the Mkhizes are medical doctors. Zweli Mkhize has worked at a number of hospitals and opened his own private practice. May is a surgeon.

Although he had apparently not had to be hospitalized, Zweli Mkhize did go into quarantine at home. According to Eyewitness News, he is optimistic that he and his wife will both fully recover.

Their recent contacts, including some family members, had reportedly been advised of their condition.

The contacts have also been advised to begin isolation and undergo testing immediately.

Zweli Mkhize was formerly in exile

Mkhize received his medical degree from what was then the University of Natal. He was also politically active. During exceptionally high tensions in the 1980s, he was exiled. Mkhize initially went to the neighboring country of Eswatini, also known as Swaziland.

He later moved to another neighboring country of South Africa in Zimbabwe.

Mkhize was able to return to South Africa during the early 1990s. After returning to his native country, he began practicing medicine there again. He also continued to be active in politics. Mkhize has held a number of political roles.

In 2009, he was elected premier of the province of KwaZulu-Natal in eastern South Africa. That year, he also became the new chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The university was created after the University of Durban-Westville merged with his alma mater, the University of Natal. He remained the premier until 2013 and the chancellor until 2017.

From 2018 to 2019, Mkhize was the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs. He became the health minister in 2019. He was appointed to both positions by President Cyril Ramaphosa.