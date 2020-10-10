The world will witness the largest military parade in the history of North Korea with thousands of soldiers on October 10. That happens to be the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party. Kim Jong-un wants to show to the world a section of the arsenal in his inventory.

This is despite UN-imposed sanctions. The timing of the parade is a few weeks prior to the US presidential election. Parades of this nature are formal displays of the country's military might. Some treat it as a provocation of sort and an opportunity to show off a new range of missiles and weaponry even though North Korea is under strict economic sanctions.

The BBC says the country has withdrawn ballistic missiles in its parades. This was visible after Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held their first summit in Singapore in 2018. That meeting was a tentative step to arrive at a decision on denuclearization in the Korean peninsula.

However, the talks broke down in Hanoi last February. This stalemate in the denuclearization of North Korea will force the United States to revise its strategy. Anyway, the North has restarted its program of testing new short-range ballistic missiles. With the US presidential election round the corner, Pyongyang might use the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party to send across a message about its weapons capabilities to Washington.

Sophisticated weapons of North Korea could be on display

The military plans to mobilize thousands of soldiers to take part in the parade. The venue could be the Pyongyang Mirim airport, and the sophisticated weapons on display could feature the ICBMs and SLBMs. The former are Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles and the latter Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles.

The BBC adds that there would be students and researchers from a university in the parade. The hermit kingdom is engaged in identifying new talent for missile development. Their participation would help to instill in them a sense of pride in the work.

No case of coronavirus in North Korea

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party will involve showcasing its power, but there are concerns about millions of North Koreans' welfare.

The current year has not been a good one for many people. It seems there is a rise in the number of orphans and homeless street kids in the country.

The BBC adds that North Korea closed its borders to the outside world in January to check China's coronavirus. Desperate to prevent the entry of infected persons, North Korea has reportedly issued "shoot-to-kill" orders along the border. Despite its claims of having no case of the disease, Kim Jong-un continues to hold high-level meetings to ensure tight restrictions remain in place.

