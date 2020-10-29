Scientists discovered a new coral reef that stands 1600 feet tall in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Its height surpasses that of several of the tallest structures in the world.

These include iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, the Sydney Tower, and the Petronas Twin Towers.

Scientists engaged in underwater mapping of the seafloor of the northern Great Barrier Reef discovered the detached reef.

It is claimed to be the first such discovery in more than 120 years. The location is in waters off North Queensland, and the team was on an expedition aboard a research vessel. They used an underwater robot to explore the reef and live-streamed details.

The discovery is significant because there are instances of dying of coral reefs due to global warming. Coming across such a tall coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef is a sign that these magnificent wonders of nature can survive against all odds.

CNN quotes experts saying the coral reef appears like a blade, is nearly one mile wide, and extends to a height of almost 1600 feet. Some more detached reefs in the region are known as a green turtle nesting site in Raine Island.

The world's largest coral reef springs a surprise

Robin Beaman led the expedition, and he expressed surprise at the discovery. In his words - "To not only 3D map the reef in detail, but also visually see this discovery with SuBastian is incredible." CNN adds an official of the Schmidt Ocean Institute welcomed the discovery.

The cofounder is Wendy Schmidt, and she said - "This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our ocean." She explains that new technologies have emerged, and this helps to explore our surroundings. That way, there is more knowledge available today about the ecosystems and the large variety of life forms that have become an integral part of our lives.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is undoubtedly the largest coral reef in the world. It covers an area that runs hundreds of thousands of square miles. These are home to innumerable species of marine life but face a significant threat due to climate change.

CNN makes a mention of the fact that nearly 50 percent of its coral populations in the last three decades are lost. A recent report indicates coral reefs in Australia faced the third mass bleaching in five years from global warming. This is a hotly debated topic on international forums related to climate change. In order to reverse the trend, they suggest going in for renewable energy instead of fossil fuels to reduce the greenhouse gas effect. Some countries are promoting electric vehicles in a big way to combat global warming. There is a realization that climatic disorders disrupt lives and must be controlled to save the environment. Incidentally, in December 2019, a report said fish is making a comeback to the area after sound therapy on the dead coral reefs.

Underwater robot explores the new coral reef

According to NBC News, the Schmidt Ocean Institute carried out an expedition to explore Australia's oceans and map the seafloor around the northern Great Barrier Reef. It has discovered a 1,600-foot-tall coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef. The team deployed an underwater robot to explore the new reef. It measures almost a mile wide at its base, and its tallest point is roughly 130 feet below the ocean's surface. The team lives streamed the robotic dive that revealed close-up views of the structure. Marine geologist Robin Beaman says - "We are surprised and elated by what we have found." The team will continue exploring the Great Barrier Reef's northern area until November 17 and publicly share the data.