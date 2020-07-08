Ecuador is scheduled to hold its next Presidential election next year. The most recent one was held in 2017. It resulted in Vice President Lenin Moreno being elected to the presidency.

Moreno's tenure started off as a popular one. His approval rating percentage was at one point in the high 70s. It's taken a steep drop since then. After introducing a very unpopular series of austerity measures, it was down to seven percentage points. Moreno is reportedly not running for re-election. But, his chief deputy might be giving it a go.

Sonnenholzner seems to be planning a run

Moreno's vice president, Otto Sonnenholzner, has resigned from the position.

Onlookers began surmising that he could be planning a presidential campaign, as indicated by MSN.

For his part, Sonnenholzner did not confirm or deny that a Presidential campaign was in his future. But, his farewell address seemed to point toward one being in the works.

Sonnenholzner said he was resigning from the Vice Presidency to help solve Ecuador's "most urgent' needs." He also said that next year's election would be one of Ecuador's most crucial. Leading the country 'from inequality, hunger, unemployment, and corruption,' Sonnenholzner said, is "the best I can do."

In his speech, he also warned against people who are "obsessed with power," as well as those who"'want to come back at all costs." He seemed to be referring to former President Rafael Correa.

Correa was convicted for bribery and accused of having a political opponent kidnapped. In contrast, Sonnenholzner had words of praise for current President Lenin Moreno.

Sonnenholzner is currently an Independent. But political parties could try to recruit him to their cause. He has indicated a preference to center-right political views.

It's probable that, if he were to run for a political party, they would also reflect those views.

Sonnenholzner was Moreno's third vice president

Otto Sonnenholzner is not the first vice president to resign during Moreno's tenure as president. As noted by Reuters, he's actually the third. However, the outlook at this point for Sonnenholzner seems brighter than for his predecessors.

They are Jorge Glas and Maria Alejandra Vicuna. Glas was a hold-over from Correa's Presidency. Vicuna had been Moreno's minister of urban development and housing. Both ultimately resigned amid scandal and were eventually sentenced to prison.

Aside from politics, Sonneholzner's interests included owning a radio station and working as an economist. He has also served on the faculty of the University of Guayaquil and been a techno club DJ. Sonnenholzner and his wife have three children together.