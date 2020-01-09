North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is the leader of a nation of 25 million people. He is the third-youngest person in the world to lead a government and the youngest who has at his command an impressive arsenal of missiles and nuclear weapons. However, he prefers to have a quiet birthday and the state media did not make any mention of its importance. The date does not find a place in the official calendars of the country. The birthdays of his father and grandfather feature prominently. These are February 16 and April 15 respectively and are national holidays when there are military parades and large public celebrations.

Kim could follow their example and carve a niche for himself in the hearts of his people. He could do that by concentrating on issues that would endear him to his subjects like the reunification of the two Koreas.

NK News says Kim Jong-un prefers to treat it as a low-key affair. Last year, he had handed out presents to schoolchildren. There were cookies and biscuits in the gift bags. The North Korean leader is probably waiting for an opportune moment to celebrate his birthday.

That could be after he has stability at home and abroad and when he has notched up some more achievements to his credit.

Kim’s interaction with Dennis Rodman

The people of North Korea came to know about Kim Jong-un’s birthday in 2014. That was when NBA Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman met him and sang “Happy Birthday” for the leader. An official of Koryo Tours who also happened to be a frequent visitor to the hermit kingdom revealed this. Dennis has met Kim several times and has told a section of the media that Kim does not like war. NK News goes on to add that there is no celebration as such to mark the day but it is done by simple gestures like sending gifts to children.

It's Kim Jong-un's birthday today. Its thought he is 36. He is the youngest leader in the world to possess a nuclear arsenal. More details from @nknewsorg here..https://t.co/RCdHsVk9rP — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) January 8, 2020

Confusion about the date of birth

According to Daily Star UK, there appears to be some confusion regarding the date of birth of North Korea’s secretive Supreme Leader.

This is because the country has never confirmed the date. However, the US government has marked 8 January 2020 as Kim Jong-un’s 36th birthday. Officially, the US Department of the Treasury recorded his date of birth as January 8, 1984. This means he is the third-youngest person to lead a government. Experts also agree with this and Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman confirmed that Kim was born in 1984. The basketball star had met the leader of North Korea when he visited the country in 2013. However, confusion remains because different agencies have different versions. South Korean intelligence officials say it was on January 8, 1983. Some North Korean sources suggest he was born on January 8, 1982. While January 8 remains, the year is in doubt – was it 1982, 1983 or 1984.