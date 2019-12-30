Generally, historians regard Germany's invasion of Poland in September 1939 to be the start of World War II. Every continent on Earth would become involved in the war. (Yes, even Antarctica.) More than 70,000,000 people would be killed.

What many people tend to forget is that the Soviet Union was also part of the invasion. Of course, the Soviet Union's allegiances would later change. But now Poland and the Soviet Union's successor in the Russian Federation are at odds over World War II again.

Conflicting with each other over matters of responsibility

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had harsh words regarding Poland and World War II. This includes a recent statement where he insinuated Poland is partially responsible for the rise of Nazism. As ABC reports, Putin has been lashing out after a recent European Union resolution. The resolution states that the Soviet Union was partially at fault for the eventual outbreak of the Second World War.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has taken strong issue with Vladimir Putin's comments.

Morawiecki said he considers Putin's words to be an attempt to conceal Russian political problems. The problems include additional sanctions from the European Union and the United States. Morawiecki also indicated he believes Putin spreads lies about Poland when political pressure on him increases.

The subject of World War II may be a particularly sensitive subject for the prime minister. His family was directed affected by the Holocaust. Putin has tried to use topics such as the Holocaust to try to back up his claims. He alleges that before World War II a Polish diplomat supported Hitler's plans for what became the Holocaust.

Morawiecki isn't the only Polish political figure to be upset by Putin's remarks, as per MSN. Donald Tusk is a former Polish prime minister and president of the European Council.

Tusk called the comments "brazen lies and Russian propaganda."

Morawiecki has been prime minister since 2017

Mateusz Morawiecki is a member of the conservative political party called Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc. In English, it's known as the Law and Justice party. He ascended to power after the resignation of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, also a member of Law and Justice.

Szydlo stayed on as Morawiecki's deputy prime minister until after she was elected to the European Parliament in 2019. He had previously been her deputy prime minister, minister of finance and minister of development.

On the other side of the conflict, the highly-controversial Vladimir Putin has been a Russian power player for decades. He has been either president or prime minister of Russia continuously since 1999.