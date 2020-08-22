The social network has changed its policy on hate speech after having deleted hundreds of videos from the beginning of the year across the Atlantic, praising its platform's family aspect.

We do not tolerate hate on TikTok. This sentence alone can sum up the spirit of Eric Han's last speech. TikTok's chief security officer released a statement on Thursday, August 20, detailing the video-sharing mobile app's latest steps to tackle hateful content and behavior, taken very seriously by the American division of the ByteDance subsidiary.

While the giant ByteDance is preparing to sell its American operations to an Uncle Sam company (Microsoft, Oracle, Twitter, etc.) In the coming weeks, to respond to the desire of Donald Trump, who suspects the application of spying on US citizens for China, the social network is acquiescing.

TikTok is actively cleaning its platform of all hateful content.

Since the start of the year alone, Eric Han announced that 380,000 videos had been deleted in the United States for violating the company's hate speech policy. The social network banned 1,300 accounts, which produced or relayed this content, and removed 64,000 comments considered hateful.

According to DailyMail, the Tiktok official said. We have a zero-tolerance position towards organized hate groups and those associated with them, such as narratives that spread or are linked to white supremacy or nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism, and other hate-based ideologies, explains TikTok US security boss. In addition, racial harassment, denial of violent tragedies like slavery and the Holocaust have all been deemed unwelcome on the social network beloved by so many young people and, increasingly, families.

TikTok wants to act proactively on hateful content

Earlier this month, TikTok was spotlighted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The American NGO, which fights against all forms of discrimination and anti-Semitism, claimed that the application helped spread white supremacy and anti-Semitic hate speech.

In addition to the removal of videos, comments, and accounts that convey hate, TikTok detailed the latest changes to its policy in this area. Eric Han first recalled having extended the provisions associated with the code of conduct to be observed. And the network is actively working to proactively detect and remove hateful content before it can even be released to the community.

TikTok demonstrates honesty and transparency and admits that they're not to 100 percent yet but that they have put a filter in place based on keywords. For example, "Heil Hitler; If this was searched, the filter would automatically delete the content from the user's eyes and redirect directly to TikTok rules. They admit, "This is not a foolproof solution, but we strive to apply it to hate groups as they emerge quickly, says Eric Han.

Faced with impressive growth (TikTok US has around 100 million users in the United States, or nearly one in three users, and a majority of teenagers), TikTok seems to have realized the consequences of the platform on the company, if its contents are not moderated.