In February of this year, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, a Korea-based manufacturer of automobile components that distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets; announced their intention to take advantage of the divergence of its product lines in the next few years. Gregory Baratoff, company head of the Autonomous Vehicle System Development Center in Seoul, stated at that time, that they want to integrate an new cabin-monitoring system that will bring safety to the driver. They want to tap evolving technologies to create solutions for autonomous driving now that many mega-suppliers are are also rethinking their futures.

Infrared camera warning system

In August of 2019, the Hyundai Mobis company announced their driver state warning system that allows the driver’s face to be recognize and track their eyes. The system is expected to help in avoiding traffic accidents caused by careless driving by setting off a warning signal to the driver. Systems used today only detect the direction of the drivers face and only recognize if the drivers eyes are opened or closed.

Hyundai Mobis new Driver State Warning system is more advanced as it detects facial feature points and uses pupil recognition to track eyes. The system uses a infrared camera inside the vehicle and uses lane departure and crossing to detect careless driving.

New safety development

Hyundai Mobis, this past Wednesday, announced their latest rollout of vehicle safety devices. As an ongoing collaborative work between Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor Company, they announced the new development of combining two ECU (electronic control units) into a single unit.

They have applied this technology to combine airbags and electronic seatbelts by using an external camera and advanced radar sensors to receive real-time data on the position or movement of passengers in different driving situations.

Safety sensors

When the system identifies a dangerous situation, like an obstacle on the road or the sudden stopping of the car, the system warns the passenger by activating and tightening the electronic seatbelt.

If the system senses a collision might happen, it activates the Autonomous Emergency Braking System, pressing the passenger against the seat and tightening the electronic seatbelt at the same time. In the case of a real collision, the system will calculate the strength of the impact and tighten the seat belts and deploy the airbags.

The Hyundai Mobis company embeds its high-tech into automobile component products and aims to apply and mass-produce its state-of-the-art technology in Korea’s domestic high-end sedans starting from 2021.