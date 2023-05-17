Sarah Hughes was among the most successful figure skaters of the early 21st Century. She would secure a number of prestigious medals. But it shocked the sports world when she unexpectedly won the sport's most prestigious prize in 2002.

Hughes retired from competitive skating shortly after her historic achievement. Although she would continue to skate in exhibitions. She has gone on to earn a pair of Ivy League degrees. One in American studies from Yale University's Timothy Dwight College. Eventually followed by another degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Hughes has more recently been practicing law in New York. She is now evidently ready to formally enter the realm of politics.

Is a Congressional candidate

Yahoo and CNN report that Sarah Hughes is a candidate for the United States House of Representatives. She has filed to run in the 4th District of New York, which is located on Long Island. Hughes is running in the primary for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 2024 election.

The seat that Hughes is seeking is currently held by moderate Republican Anthony D'Esposito. D'Esposito has not announced if he intends to run for re-election. No other Republican has to this point entered the race. With her filing, Hughes becomes the third Democrat to put their name forward in the campaign.

Hughes won the gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in what was considered to be a significant upset. Her previous top gold medal finish was at Skate Canada in 2001. She was in addition a bronze medalist at the 2001 world championship event and two Grand Prix Finals. At the U.S. national championship level, she won two silver, two bronze and a pewter medal.

Other famed figure skaters have become political figures

If she were to be successful, Sarah Hughes would not be the first famous figure skater to go into politics. Likely most prominently Michelle Kwan, Otto Jelinek and Irina Rodnina.

Kwan was one of Hughes' skating contemporaries. She is an Olympic silver and bronze medalist, five-time world champion and nine-time U.S.

national champion. As well as an inductee in the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame and United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame. She would eventually go into diplomacy. Kwan was named to roles in the U.S. Presidential administrations of Republican George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. She currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Belize, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Otto Jelinek was a pairs skater for Canada, winning the 1962 world championship and three national championships. He would go on to be elected to the Canadian House of Commons from Ontario. Prime Minister Brian Mulroney would eventually appoint him as the minister of national revenue.

On a much more adversarial note, there is Irina Rodnina.

Rodnina was a star for the Soviet Union as a pairs skater. Her portfolio includes three Olympic golds, 10 world championships and World Figure Skating Hall of Fame induction. She is now a member of the Russian State Duma and an ally of Vladimir Putin. Rodnina has been attached to a number of controversies, including supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Is a member of an athletic family

Sarah Hughes is a native of Great Neck, New York. She would graduate from what is now John L. Miller Great Neck North High School. Her father, John, was an ice hockey player. He was a captain of the Cornell University team that won the NCAA national championship in 1970.

Hughes' sister, Emily, would likewise become an Olympic figure skater, competing at the 2006 games.

Emily Hughes would be a silver and bronze medalist at the U.S. level and win a silver at the 2007 Four Continents. She would in addition also go into politics, interning with the United States Senate. Emily would eventually begin working for the International Olympic Committee.