The University of Wisconsin-Madison touts a proud history and traditions regarding its ice hockey programs. The men's side of the Wisconsin Badgers hockey outfit is one of the most historically successful in the National Collegiate Athletic Association. But in more recent years, it's fallen short of the expected standards.

However, the Badger women have still been going strong. Though there were moments during the 2022-2023 regular season where things got rough for the team. But they would straighten things out in a big way. Culminating in a historic achievement.

Wisconsin Badgers notch seventh women's ice hockey NCAA Championship

The Badgers have taken the 2023 NCAA National Championship. It marks the seventh in the history of the women's ice hockey program for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As indicated by CBS, the victory sets a new record in the sport.

During the regular season, the Badgers finished in third place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. In the ensuing WCHA post-season tournament, they were defeated in the semifinals. But their performance was still deemed good enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, albeit unseeded.

It was during the NCAA Tournament that it seems the Badgers really hit their stride. Including a dominant showing over Long Island University.

With a win over Colgate University, Wisconsin reached the semifinals, also known as the Frozen Four.

The semifinals, and subsequent championship game, were slated to be held in Duluth, Minnesota. And the Badgers were facing an in-state opponent, not to mention their archrival, in the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Whom the Badgers had been tied with in terms of national championships.

Wisconsin prevailed over Minnesota in overtime fashion. Setting the stage for a match-up with another familiar foe.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were the number one overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They were also the defending National Champions. But the Badgers defense would lock down the Buckeyes offense, shutting them out.

On the strength of a successful shot from forward Kirsten Simms, the Badgers secured their seventh title.

The team was welcomed home to Madison with a victory party at their home venue, notes the Kenosha News. A parade that included police and fire department vehicles helped bring the team to LaBahn Arena. Where crowds were gathered to show their appreciation.

Kronish named Most Outstanding Player

Badgers goaltender Cami Kronish was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. Kronish, trophy in hand, was greeted with a boisterous ovation from fans at LaBahn Arena. The conclusion of the 2022-2023 campaign also marks the end of the collegiate-level careers for some Badgers. Including forward Jesse Compher, whose family could celebrate back-to-back championships.

Her brother, J.T. Compher, helped the NHL's Colorado Avalanche with the Stanley Cup last year.

The Badgers have long been under the guidance of head coach Mark Johnson. Johnson is a son of iconic former Badger men's team and Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Bob Johnson. The younger Johnson was a member of the famed 1980 gold medal U.S. Olympic ice hockey team. He also himself played for the Badgers, including with the 1977 National Championship team. Johnson later played in the National Hockey League for several seasons. He is an inductee in multiple halls of fame and a recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy.