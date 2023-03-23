Buddy Teevens is the longtime head football coach at Dartmouth College. His tenure is among the longest active in NCAA Division I football. And it's his second stint with Dartmouth, at that.

Last season ended up disappointing for Teevens and the Dartmouth Big Green. But that hardly matters in comparison to some recent events, which should help put things in perspective.

Seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

The Valley News and Yahoo have reported that Buddy Teevens was critically injured in a recent traffic incident. It occurred near Jacksonville, Florida, the night before Saint Patrick's Day.

Teevens and his wife were bicycling back to their home after dinner when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he's reportedly been categorized as being in critical condition. Few details have been released to the public about the nature and extent of his injuries. But given his critical status, he most likely would be treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

The Florida Highway Patrol indicated that an investigation into the incident was still ongoing. A decision, if any, on who was at fault likely wouldn't be announced until then. But an early report said no illuminating lights were found on Teevens' bike. An essential detail is given that the collision happened after 8:30 at night.

He was also evidently not in a designated crossing area or wearing a helmet.

The condition of Teevens was not the only very distressing news to beset the Big Green that day. One of the team's offensive linemen, Josh Balara, passed away following a battle with cancer.

Associate head coach Sammy McCorkle is expected to take over as interim head coach for the time being.

McCorkle is also the special team's coordinator and defensive secondary coach.

Arguably the most successful coach in Dartmouth football history

Between his two terms as head coach, Dartmouth has accumulated five Ivy League conference championships under Teevens. He's also been the head coach at the University of Maine, Tulane University,, and Stanford University.

But he has never matched his success at Dartmouth, his alma mater.

Buddy Teevens began his coaching career as the running backs coach at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. Afterward, he served as the offensive coordinator of the now-defunct football program at Boston University. He helped the team to three American East Conference titles while there. Teevens' other assistant coaching jobs included stints at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Florida. While at the latter, the team earned the 2000 Southeastern Conference Championship and won the 2002 Orange Bowl.

I played football and ice hockey at Dartmouth

Buddy Teevens is a native of Pembroke, Massachusetts,, in the Boston region.

He initially attended Silver Lake Region High School in nearby Kingston before going northwest to Deerfield Academy.

Afterward, Teevens enrolled at Dartmouth College. He would become the star quarterback of the Big Green football team, including being named the Ivy League Player of the Year and an honorable mention All-American for 1978. That year, he also helped the team win a conference championship.

Teevens was also an ice hockey player while a student at Dartmouth. He was a member of its 1979 Frozen Four team.