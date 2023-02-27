The New York Jets finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, finishing last in the AFC East. The team got off to a great start through the first nine games, going 6-3, but after their bye week, things took a downhill turn, as they won only one of their last eight games the rest of the way. Along with losing sensational rookie running back Breece Hall for the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in week seven, the Jets offense was marred by the lackluster performance of quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson, who went 5-4 in nine 9 games, only threw 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, drawing the anger of many Jets fans.

Looking to reshape their offense, the Jets are making a search for a new signal caller to lead the way, and two big names have come to mind.

Veteran leader

The first name that came up in the Jets search was Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. The 18 year NFL veteran, who has one Super Bowl win under his belt, is coming off a mediocre season, leading the Packers to an 8-9 record in the NFC North, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Before the start of the 2022 season, there was concern over whether or not he would retire or come back to the Packers after leading the team to a 13-4 record the previous year and winning his fourth league MVP, but losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

After the 2022 season wrapped up, a lot of speculation has come up that Rodgers wants to be traded to a new team. Just this past week, Rodgers decided to go on a retreat to help with his decision, spending four days in an isolated cabin with no electricity, phone and television, so he could be alone in order to collect his thoughts.

Contemplating his big decision, Rodgers certainly has a lot to consider, since he is not the only choice the Jets have on their radar.

Established leader

The other name that has come up in the Jets search for a new quarterback is Derek Carr. The four time pro bowler recently became a free agent after being released from the Las Vegas Raiders on February 14, after a nine-year career with a team that had its ups and downs with him under center.

The 2022 season saw a great overall statistical performance by Carr, but ended with him getting demoted to the second string spot after completing only 53.3% of his passes, along with three interceptions in a 13-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 16, getting benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders would finish the season with a 6-11 record, second to last place behind the Denver Broncos, who went 5-12.

Since his release, there has been word that the Jets would be the perfect place for Carr to sign, but there are other teams reportedly competing for his services, most notably the New Orleans Saints, as well the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Carr recently had a meeting with the Jets organization the previous weekend and reportedly "hit it off" with head coach Robert Saleh, only adding to speculation that he will end up in New York.

However, the process of choosing the team could take a long time and teams are left waiting for the big decision.

Who will it be

The decision between Rodgers and Carr is not up for the Jets to decide, as it is the players choice of where they would like to sign and who gets a good deal. There are some fans who think that Rodgers would not be a good pick for some reasons and would prefer to see Carr on the field. There's also the possibility that both players will sign elsewhere and either the Jets will give Wilson another chance or put their faith in second string star Mike White, who had a few good performances this past season. Overall, the team has a lot to look forward to in preparing for next season.