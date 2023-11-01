The sibling rivalry between the New York Jets and New York Giants took place on Sun. October 29, at MetLife Stadium. The end result was a 13-10 overtime victory for the Jets in a game that was slow and sloppy at times. It would be a brutal blow to the Giants, who were in the lead most of the way, as their season gets more complicated.

Brutal first half

Zach Wilson started under center for the Jets, and Tyrod Taylor, who was filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, started for the Giants. The Giants got the board first on a 31-year kick from Graham Cano.

Both teams would go back and forth with the ball for over the next ten minutes until, with 1:18 left in the first quarter, Wilson connected with running back Breece Hall, who ran 50 yards into the endzone to give the Jets the lead. It was a big thrill for Jets fans to see Hall at his best after missing most of his rookie season last year with a torn ACL.

The second quarter was a slow and boring pace of the game that didn't see either team score. However, things would get worse for the Giants midway through the quarter. With 7:41 left in the half, Taylor fumbled an attempted pass but caught it before he was tackled and brought down by C.J. Mosley. Taylor stayed on the ground writhing in pain while trainers attended to him before he got up, clutching his ribs and heading into the locker room.

With Taylor ruled out, the Giants looked to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito to get the offense going. The first half of the game ended with the Jets leading 7-3, with both points coming in the first quarter. Despite the low score, both teams combined for 15 punts on 20 possessions, the most in the half of an NFL game since 2000.

Winning kick

The second half started with the Giants moving down the field and choosing to take advantage of the running game, with Saquon Barkley getting most of the handoffs. Picking up 34 yards on a Barkley run, the Giants managed to get the ball rolling, and with 8:59 left in the quarter and on third and goal on the six-yard line, DeVito took the ball himself and raced it six yards into the endzone to give his team the lead.

The Giant's defense seemed to get motivated after that, as they denied the chance for Wilson to drive the offense and pick up any first downs.

It would continue that way for several minutes, and near the end of the fourth, the Giants seemed to have the game in their grasp, as linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Wilson twice for a combined loss of 25 yards. With 28 seconds remaining, the Giants decided to bring in Cano to add to the score, but his 35-yard attempt was no good. The Jets were undeterred, and after throwing consecutive 29-yard passes to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, respectively, for first downs, Wilson spiked the ball to stop the clock with one second remaining. It was the perfect set for Greg Zuerlein to come in and kick a 35-yard field goal to tie the game and go into overtime.

The Giants held the first advantage, with DeVito connecting successfully on three of four pass attempts, but couldn't get the first down. When the Jets got the ball, that's when things got good. Wilson managed to drive the offense down to the Giant's 45-yard line, and after a 30-yard defensive penalty pass was called on Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson on third and five, this put the Jets in position for a big field goal. Once again, Zuerlein saved the day as he successfully connected on the 33-yard attempt and sealed the Jets 13-10 victory. In the end, it was more successful on the punting side, as both teams combined for 24 punts. The Giants rushing game was on full display the whole game, as the offense rushed for 203 total yards. The win put the Jets back in the win column with a record of 4-3, while the Giants fell to 2-6 so far this season.