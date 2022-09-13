Supermodel Gisele Bundchen finally opened up about the decision of her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, to return to the NFL for his 23rd season. It was earlier reported that Gisele was frustrated with Brady’s decision to return to the Buccaneers for another year despite being retired for 41 days. During an interview with Elle, Gisele admitted that she has concerns about her 45-year-old husband returning to NFL action, saying football is a “very violent sport.” Gisele, who is married to Brady for 13 years, also added that she wants her husband to be more present at home because their children are growing up.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” said Gisele, who showed her support for Brady and the Buccaneers on Twitter when they took on the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.

The supermodel had to put her own modeling career aside to take care of their children – 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian – and to support her husband’s football career. Gisele said she moved to Boston when Brady was still playing for the New England Patriots and relocated to Tampa when the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago.

But now, the 42-year-old Gisele said she has a long list of things that she wants to do, particularly about her environmental advocacy. Aside from this, Gisele has returned to modeling, appearing on the cover of several magazines recently.

Brady talks about 'Masked Singer'

During his weekly “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady tackled his rumored appearance on “The Masked Singer” during his 11-day excused absence from training camp.

According to the New York Post, Brady said he didn’t know where the media got these reports about his appearance on “The Masked Singer.” “I wasn’t masked and I’m not a singer. So that wouldn’t really fit my profile,” said Brady, adding that he’s only good at throwing passes. “Other than that, I’m basically worthless,” he quipped.

During training camp, Brady was absent for 11 days to address some “personal matters” but the Buccaneers said that the hiatus was planned and approved by the team. Brady’s absence during training camp did not bother his teammates, saying that the quarterback “won’t miss a beat” and would play at a high level when he returned. Brady did not show any sign of rust during their 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1, completing 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. With the victory, Brady maintained his unblemished 7-0 record against the Cowboys.