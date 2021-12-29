The NFL is mourning the passing of Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at 85. The NFL announced Madden's passing but it did not give his cause of death, per ESPN.

Madden played college football at Cal Poly, both on offensive and defensive lines from 1957 to 1958 before the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him. However, Madden did not play in the NFL as he suffered a career-ending knee injury. After that, Madden ventured into coaching, doing his first mentoring stint at Hancock Junior College before moving to San Diego State as defensive coordinator.

He was hired by Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis as linebackers coach in 1967, where they made it to the Super Bowl in his first year as a mentor. After the 1968 season, Madden assumed the head coaching job with the Raiders and held for ten years. He finished his coaching stint with the Raiders with a 103-32-7 regular-season record. Madden also owns the best winning percentage (.759) among NFL coaches with more than 100 games. After that, he ventured into broadcasting, where he became one of the best broadcasters for four networks from 1979 to 2009. Madden was also synonymous with Madden NFL Football, one of the most successful sports video games of all time. Brady currently shares the Madden 22 cover with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brady says Madden was always good to him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was among those who expressed grief over the passing of Madden. On his Instagram Stories, which Facebook group Tom Brady Fanatics posted, the 44-year-old Brady shared that Madden called the first-ever Super Bowl game of the New England Patriots, where they beat the then-St.

Louis Rams. "He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game," Brady said. "My condolences and love to the Madden family," he added. Per NFL.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also extended his condolences to Madden's family – his wife Virginia and their two sons Mike and Joe. In a statement, Goodell called Madden a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, adding, "nobody loved football more than Coach.

He was football."

Arians tests positive for COVID-19

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, ahead of their clash with the New York Jets on Sunday, the Buccaneers announced that head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19. With Arians isolated at home as he has only experienced mild symptoms, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin was given the head coaching duties as they prepare for their game against the Jets. "I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in," Arians said. Easterling also reported that the Buccaneers placed starting cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. The rash of COVID-19 cases happened after the Buccaneers' 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers recorded several COVID-19 cases recently.