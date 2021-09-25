Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is in for a tough challenge when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady in Week 3 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In his career, Ramsey has a 2-0 record against Brady-led squads in the regular season during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Rams. Per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the cornerback helped the Jaguars to a 31-20 win over the New England Patriots in 2018 and sparked the Rams' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers last year. However, Ramsey corrected reporters who claimed that the cornerback is undefeated against the 44-year-old quarterback, saying Brady and the Patriots defeated the Jaguars in the 2017 AFC Championship game.

"That's false actually, because he for sure beat me in the AFC Championship game before, which was the most important one," said Ramsey.

Ramsey says Brady doing a great job

Despite his edge over Brady, Ramsey said he needs to prepare better for Brady, saying the quarterback's team is always ready, per a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "He is Tom Brady. He is the greatest to play the game, so there is just a lot of respect there," said Ramsey. The cornerback said he hadn't noticed any difference in Brady's performance this season. He has already thrown for nine touchdowns in the Buccaneers' wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons. "He's doing a great job. Just leading his team," said Ramsey, who will team up with defensive lineman Aaron Donald as they try to stop the Buccaneers' offense, which is currently No.

1 in the league in scoring with 39.5 points per game. Donald earlier said the Rams would have their hands full against Brady, who will be playing his first game in Los Angeles in his 22-year NFL career. According to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, the Rams are now 1.5-point underdogs over the Buccaneers as a slight 0.5-point favorite after entering the week.

The Buccaneers-Rams showdown is considered as a preview of the NFC Championship game.

Brady says the Rams' defense is a challenge

During his previous session with the media, Brady admitted that the Rams present a huge challenge with their pass rush and ability to disguise coverages, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. "You can't really pick up on anything pre-snap because they're holding disguises and, at the same time, they have a pass rush that gets home really quick," said Brady, adding the Rams cornerbacks do a great job of locking onto receivers.

Buccaneer's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is wary of what Donald can do on defense, saying the defensive lineman is only getting better. It's amazing to see that type of player," said Leftwich, adding that Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is also doing a great job of moving his defensive players around.