Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may look intense on the field but he’s a fun guy to be around with, especially in the locker room. This was revealed by second-year offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs when asked about Brady’s White House appearance when he cracked jokes during his short speech with President Joe Biden listening. A reporter asked Wirfs if he was surprised that Brady, who is known to be intense and focused during practices and games, cracks jokes at the White House and goes on late night TV with full of jokes. “It was at first but then like getting to know him like in the locker room like he is.

He’s got a lot of dad jokes in his pocket. Once you know him in the locker room, it definitely makes sense,” Wirfs said, per a transcription of his interview posted by the Buccaneers on their YouTube channel.

Wirfs lauds Brady’s intensity

When asked about the most significant thing that he learned in his first year playing alongside Brady, Wirfs said his quarterback was all business on the field. “I think he’s one of his own biggest critics. I know he’s very hard on himself. He expects a lot out of himself and I think that kind of radiates onto everybody else,” said Wirfs, who provided Brady with ample protection last season, helping the team win its first Super Bowl title since 2002 following a 31-9 rout of then defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

According to a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs celebrated the team’s Super Bowl win by having a tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy rising from the Tampa skyline on his right arm. According to Wirfs, he had his tattoo about three to four weeks ago, joining wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and head coach Bruce Arians in getting themselves inked to commemorate the Super Bowl 55 win.

“I was just looking at kind what everybody got. You know, I didn’t want to get the same thing but kind of had my own little idea,” said Wirfs, who allowed just one sack in his rookie year. The Buccaneers have brought back 22 starters from last season as they try to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Kinley happy for chance to join Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed cornerback Cameron Kinley as an undrafted free agent, but he almost never made it to the team after Navy denied his request to defer his military service so he can play in the NFL. But Navy eventually reconsidered its decision and allowed Kinley to attend the Buccaneers’ training camp and fight for a spot in the team’s 53-man roster that will defend their Super Bowl title in the upcoming season. “I’m definitely very thankful to be back out here getting a chance to compete and fly around with the organization,” Kinley said, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today.