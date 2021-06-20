On Father’s Day, supermodel Gisele Bundchen paid tribute to her husband. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, through a touching Instagram post. On Sunday, Gisele posted a photo of Brady and his children aboard horses taken during one of their family’s vacations and accompanied it with the caption “Thank you for loving and caring for us the way that you do. We are so grateful and we love you so much! Happy father’s day my love.” The 43-year-old Brady then responded, “I love you and I love our family” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Couple known for sharing sweet messages

Brady and Gisele are now married for 12 years and have two children – Benjamin and Vivian, while the quarterback has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The couple is known for sharing sweet and inspirational messages to each other on their respective social media accounts. Just recently, Brady pledged to support Gisele’s environmental initiatives during World Environment Day. Now known as an environmentalist, Gisele is working on programs to plant thousands of trees in her native country of Brazil and other parts of the world. As part of her initiative, she joined DraftKings as a special advisor to the CEO and Board for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives, where the company aims to plant one million trees by Earth Day 2022.

Brady thanks father for love and support

Brady, for his part, greeted his father, Tom Brady Sr. on his Instagram account. The quarterback posted an old photo of him with his father and mother, Galynn, and accompanied with the caption “HFD Pops‼ Thank you for your love and support every step of the way! Can’t wait to see you soon in one of our favorite places doing what we love to do together.”

The quarterback credited much of his success to his father as the elder Brady is very supportive of his son’s football career, per Holden Perrelli of Stack.com.

Earlier, Brady Sr. wanted the San Francisco 49ers to take his son in the 2000 NFL Draft, but the team opted to select Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round. The New England Patriots then picked Brady 199th overall and the rest was history as he led the team to six Super Bowl wins in 20 seasons before signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason.

After the NFL schedule was revealed last month, Brady Sr. expressed his excitement over his son’s return to New England in Week 5, saying the Buccaneers would beat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Earlier, the younger Brady expressed his intention to play until he’s 45 years old, adding that it would be a long time for him to play until he’s 50, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.