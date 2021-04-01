It was almost two months since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl trophy in 2002, but the front office can’t stop talking about Tom Brady and the success that he brought to the team. In an interview with reporters, Buccaneers team owner Joel Glazer lauded the 43-year-old Brady for bringing his winning culture from the New England Patriots to Tampa Bay. “You heard stories and watched him from afar for many years,” Glazer said, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. Glazer said he heard many stories about Brady, but he had proven it only when the veteran quarterback joined the team last season on a two-year deal worth $50 million.

“Everything I heard was absolutely accurate. He works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen,” said Glazer, calling Brady’s leadership unbelievable. Glazer said Brady changed the Buccaneers’ culture by leading by example and showing his teammates his outstanding work ethic and hard work that helped fuel him to his enormous success, including seven Super Bowl rings.

Buccaneers bring back players

The Buccaneers recently signed Brady to a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year extension, allowing the veteran quarterback to fulfill his desire to play until he’s 45 years old. Brady’s deal also allowed the Buccaneers to bring back all of their starters set to turn free agents this season.

The Buccaneers signed pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Ryan Succop, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and running back Leonard Fournette to fresh deals, thanks to the $19 million additional cap space that Brady’s deal created. The Buccaneers also used their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, keeping him for one more year as they try to go for back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

With the signings, all 22 starters from the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl team will return for another tour of duty. Also, head coach Bruce Arians and all of his coordinators are set to return, per Knight.

Fournette stays with Buccaneers

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers formally announced the return of Fournette after signing a one-year deal worth $4 million with incentives, according to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Fournette was expected to attract a huge payday in the free-agent market following his strong showing in the Buccaneers' postseason. However, Fournette decided to stick with the Buccaneers by signing a one-year contract. Fournette played backup to Ronald Jones last season and recording 97 carries for 367 yards and six touchdowns. Fournette stepped up his game in the postseason, recording 448 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in four playoff games, earning him the monicker “Playoff Lenny” and later “Lombardi Lenny.”