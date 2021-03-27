Following the signing of running back Leonard Fournette, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept all of their 22 starters trying to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots since 2004. However, there is a possibility that the Buccaneers have something more up their sleeve as they try to provide more help for quarterback Tom Brady in his second year in Tampa Bay. Former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum, during a recent interview on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Buccaneers could add Patriots veteran wide receiver and Brady’s close friend Julian Edelman if the team doesn’t re-sign Antonio Brown.

With Brown still unsigned, Tannenbaum raised the possibility that the Buccaneers could look for another option at wide receiver, per Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com.

Edelman odd man out for the Patriots

Tannenbaum said the Patriots recently signed receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, who combined for 455 snaps in the slot. “So, who’s expendable? Julian Edelman. Where do aging, retired players go? They go south to Florida, Greeny,” said Tannenbaum, saying that when the dots are connected, a Brady-Edelman reunion makes a lot of sense. “It’s another ex-Patriot going to Tampa Bay with Tom Brady. It makes a lot of sense to me when you connect the dots,” said Tannenbaum. Edelman will play the final year of his two-year contract next season, carrying a cap hit of $6.1 million.

Despite moving to a new team, Brady has kept his “bromance” with Edelman alive as they remain connected on social media. After recording 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns on Brady’s last season with the Patriots, Edelman was limited to just six games last season, catching 21 passes for 315 yards and no touchdown. Brady and Edelman played together with the Patriots for ten years.

Recently, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald could be another option for the Buccaneers.

Bucs sign Fournette, keep 22 starters

Nick Shook of NFL.com reported that the Buccaneers have re-signed Fournette to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. Last season, Fournette joined the Buccaneers on Brady’s prodding after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite being only the second option in the backfield behind Ronald Jones, Fournette signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. He played second fiddle to Jones, but stepped up his game in the playoffs. Fournette rushed 64 times for 300 yards and three scores in the Buccaneers’ four playoff games and caught 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, earning him the monickers “Playoff Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny.” With Fournette returning, all 22 Tampa Bay starters from Super Bowl LV are under contract for the 2021 season, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today. The Buccaneers recently signed linebacker Lavonte David, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and kicker Ryan Succop to fresh deals while using the franchise tag on wideout Chris Godwin.