In his 21 seasons in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady has clinched several league records, including regular season and playoffs. During his first season with the Buccaneers, he recorded several records, including most touchdown passes for a quarterback in his first year with the team (40), previously owned by his rival Peyton Manning, who had 37 in his first year with the Denver Broncos. Brady also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 40 touchdown passes at age 43. Brady also broke Brett Favre’s record for most starts in a regular-season game with his 299th career start in a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season finale.

When the Buccaneers face the Washington Football Team in Saturday’s Wild Card Game at FedEx Field, Brady has a chance to rewrite some of his playoff records, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. When he takes his first snap, Brady will officially appear in his 42nd playoff game, ten more than his former New England Patriots teammate, kicker Adam Vinatieri. Brady will also increase his record for postseason starts with 42 as well. If Brady leads the Buccaneers to a win over the Washington Football Team, he will raise his record to 31 victories. All of the next four players on the list are already retired, while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can earn his 14th career postseason win if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Brady will surely increase his record for passes thrown in the playoffs with 1,627, as well as his other marks for completions (1,025), passing yards (11,388), and passing touchdowns (73).

Almost all Brady’s playoff records are unbreakable

Almost all of these records are tough to break, particularly in passing touchdowns in the playoffs where Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana was a far second to Brady with 45.

When it comes to passing yards in the postseason, the only active players on the list are veterans Roethlisberger (5,256), Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers with 5,027 Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints with 4,967. The 11-5 Buccaneers have entered the week as an eight-point favorite over the Washington Football Team, who clinched the NFC East title despite a 7-9 losing mark.

Evans, Davis questionable for Saturday

Wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hyperextended knee in their win over the Falcons, but he was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Cornerback Carlton Davis was a full participant despite being hounded by a groin issue. However, they were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, along with veteran rusher LeSean McCoy. But there is a strong possibility that they could all play on Saturday, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.