Formula One is widely considered to be the world's premier racing series. With the exception of Antarctica, a Formula One race has been held on every continent on Earth.

Despite all of this, its popularity in the United States has been unsteady over the years. There are various reasons for this. One is that the races are often at awkward times for American viewers. Another is the prevalence of other racing series in the U.S., such as NASCAR and the IndyCar Series. Even so, the United States Grand Prix is one of the most popular races on the schedule. And there could be another race in the U.S. soon.

Agreement reached for a race in Florida

On Thursday, the FIA announced an agreement to hold the Miami Grand Prix. It would be hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in the suburb of Miami Gardens. Hard Rock Stadium is a famed football venue, it's the site of the Orange Bowl. It's also the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami's football team.

The proposed track layout features a mix of private land and public streets, according to Motorsport.com.

It would go around Hard Rock Stadium, which would be something of a centerpiece. Racing pavement would be added to certain areas of land. Many other sections of the course go through parking lots. About a half-mile of the course would be on public roads.

But it still needs approval from Miami-Dade County. And that isn't necessarily a sure thing. County Commissioner Barbara Jordan has vocally opposed the event happening in her constituency.

In fact, the original plan was to create a course in the coastal area of Miami. But this was not welcomed by many residents and businesses in the area.

If approved, it wouldn't be the only significant auto racing in the region. Nearby Homestead-Miami Speedway currently holds three major NASCAR races annually.

Formula One has a long history in the United States

The United States Grand Prix actually predates Formula One itself.

It has featured many changes, including on safety, technology and competition. Even its name got changed. Currently, it is held in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas. Since becoming part of the Formula One schedule, it's been held at various venues. Most prominently, Watkins Glen International and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was held once in Florida at Sebring International Raceway. In previous days, it was held on street circuits in metropolitan cities such as Savannah, Georgia, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

There have also been other Formula One races in America. The iconic Indianapolis 500 was part of the F1 schedule for several years. Four other Grand Prix races have been held in America for various amounts of time. There have also been attempts to hold races in New York and New Jersey that were not successful.