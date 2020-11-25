Following their 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians again criticized the mistakes made by veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who threw two interceptions in the game. In his post-game press conference, Arians presumed that Brady was confused with the opposing defenses, causing him to miss his receivers. “I don’t see it at all in practice. We’re not missing the deep ball at all in practice – that’s for sure," said Arians, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today. Arians’ move did not sit well with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who again criticized the head coach for publicly blaming Brady for the loss.

“This is something we haven’t seen a head coach do to a historically transcendent quarterback. That doesn’t normally happen,” said Sharpe during an episode of “Undisputed”, as transcribed by the author from the show’s YouTube video.

Sharpe said Arians is known as a big play head coach and pushing the ball down the field, and that is not Brady’s game. “I said from the very beginning, if you bring this guy in, let him run his offense, let him do what he does,” Sharpe insisted. The Hall of Famer said Brady is known in his career “as a quick, screen game, run game guy.” “Now you turn him into a big play, no, that’s not him,” he added. Against the Rams, Brady completed just 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Buccaneers.

After the game, Brady took the blame for the loss, saying he has to do a better job moving forward. As of now, Brady has thrown for 2,955 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Bayless believes Arians will screw things for the Bucs

For Sharpe’s co-host Skip Bayless, this is the first time that Arians has been in the spotlight during his entire NFL coaching career because of Brady’s presence on the team.

“It’s about his ego running unchecked. And I’ve told you, my biggest concerns going forward for the Bucs, are number one Bruce Arians because I think he’s gonna screw it up,” said Bayless. Number two, Bayless said the Bucs’ defense is horrifying him as it gave up almost 80 percent completions to Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Jared Goff of the Rams.

“It’s a bad sign this late in the year,” Bayless stressed. Earlier, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith again criticized Arians for not changing his game plan against the Rams.

Acho says Arians cannot force Brady to do his thing

Former NFL player, and current Fox Sports football analyst Emmanuel Acho, believes that Arians’ style of play simply doesn’t work with Brady. Acho, during an episode of “Speak for Yourself” said Arians is top two in air yards in seven of his eight years as head coach while Brady is known for his short passes. “What does Brady do best? Lead the league in touchdown passes 10 yards or shorter,” Acho pointed out in a video posted on the “Speak for Yourself” Twitter account. As of now, Acho said it looks like Brady and Arians are not a match made in heaven.