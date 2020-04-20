The New England Patriots have lost several key players in the offseason, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Van Noy signed a lucrative four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth $51 million, including $30 million in guaranteed money. An impressive season with the Patriots paid immediate dividends for Collins as he signed a three-year pact with the Detroit Lions worth $30 million, with $18 million in guaranteed money. Now, the Patriots could lose another member of their offensive line as they have failed to reach a contract extension with guard Joe Thuney.

Last month, the Patriots placed a franchise tag on Thuney in the hopes of reaching a long-term deal with him, but according to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the two sides are not close to an agreement.

Patriots have no second-round pick

Reiss added that the Patriots might deal Thuney before or during the 2020 NFL Draft. Reiss said head coach Bill Belichick might consider trading Thuney if another team would be willing to deal a second- or high third-round pick for the left guard. Thuney, who has started every game for the Patriots since he entered the league in 2016, is set to earn around $14.78 million from the franchise tag.

But the Patriots might be attracted by the possibility of unloading the said amount and gaining a second- or third-round pick in the process by shipping Thuney. The Patriots have no second-round pick as they traded it to the Atlanta Falcons for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The Patriots have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including the No. 23 overall selection. They also have three third-round picks, one fourth-round pick, four sixth-round picks, and three seventh-round picks.

Patriots could pick another QB

After veteran quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots currently have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as signal-callers. The Patriots are expected to start Stidham in the coming season, but there is a possibility that they could sign a veteran quarterback or select a signal-caller from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Earlier, there were reports linking former Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton and former Buccaneers starting signal-caller Jameis Winston to the Patriots. Now, ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., in an interview on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria Friday, said the Patriots could go after former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if he drops in the 2020 NFL Draft. According to Kiper, the connection between Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban could come into play if Tua Tagovailoa is available at No. 23. However, Kiper said Tua’s health could be the biggest question mark in the Draft.